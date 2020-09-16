By invitation only: Amazon's new 'Luxury Stores' experience

Amazon has unveiled a new premium shopping experience on its mobile app, called Luxury Stores, that will focus on both established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands, starting with Oscar de la Renta.

Credit: Amazon via Vogue

Store within a store

Credit: Amazon via Vogue

Oscar de la Renta’s Luxury Store

Luxury Stores is available in the Amazon app by invitation only, with collections sold directly from the participating brands as a ‘store within a store’ experience.This means that brands independently make decisions regarding their inventory, selection, and pricing – and Amazon offers the merchandising tools for brands to create and personalise content in each of their unique brand voices.Amazon says that by tying content and commerce together, fashion and beauty brands can engage and entertain customers through immersive storytelling, including enhanced, auto-play imagery and in-motion graphics.The new luxury shopping experience incorporates Amazon's 'View in 360' technology.This interactive feature will begin rolling out with select garments at launch, allowing customers to explore styles in 360-degree detail to better visualise fit, and making shopping for luxury easier and more engaging.Luxury Stores has launched with high-end ready-to-wear brand Oscar de la Renta as the first official partner, showcasing the US fashion house's Pre-Fall and Fall/Winter 2020 collections. More brands will launch within Luxury Stores in the coming weeks and seasons.Currently available to eligible U.S. Prime members, invited shoppers can browse exclusive styles from Oscar de la Renta throughout the season, including select ready-to-wear and a new perfume. In addition, they can receive early access to the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, which is currently only available in Oscar de la Renta’s boutiques and website.To entertain and engage invited shoppers, Amazon and Oscar de la Renta collaborated on a launch video, starring Cara Delevingne, directed by Bunny Kinney, and styled by Jason Bolden, celebrating the imaginative intersection of fashion and technology.“We are always listening to and learning from our customers, and we are inspired by feedback from Prime members who want the ability to shop their favorite luxury brands in Amazon’s store,” said Christine Beauchamp, president of Amazon Fashion.“We are excited to offer luxury brands the services and technology to build an inspiring, elevated customer experience. It’s still day one, and we look forward to growing Luxury Stores, innovating on behalf of our customers, and opening a new door for designers all over the world to access existing and new luxury customers.”Eligible U.S. Prime members are the first invited to experience Luxury Stores. Over time, Luxury Stores will extend invitations to more shoppers.