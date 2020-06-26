Diesel reveals Hyperoom, its new virtual fashion buying platform and showroom

Italian clothing brand Diesel has launched Hyperoom, a 360-degree digital sales platform and exhibition space designed to create "immersive and emotional engagements" with fashion buyers and vendors browsing collections online.

Virtual walk-through

Digital acceleration, positivity and sustainability

The Hyperoom was conceived and developed by Diesel parent company OTB with the support of Accenture. OTB believes the project will help set a new standard for the digitalisation of the fashion industry.To minimise the fact that exchanges will now occur in a non-physical space, the order-taking process has been ultra-streamlined. Every brand of OTB will exist within Hyperoom, retaining its own style, personality and values through a customised section of the platform.Diesel aimed to keep as much of the buying’s physical element as possible; the virtual space is crafted after the brand’s showroom in Milan. To digitally recreate the selling process, the brand has enabled remote buying sessions through enhanced and comprehensive digital assets. As a result, buyers will be involved in a complete journey that goes beyond the typical showroom appointment.The experience starts with a digital window, which creates an emotional connection with the viewer while simultaneously showing the mood and the most iconic pieces offered. From there, an arena of interactive components unfolds.Buyers can explore, viewing mood videos of the Spring and Summer 2021 collections, which spotlight the key looks of the season. Hallmark clothing and accessory pieces will be rendered in 360-degree displays. Detailed 2D closeups with product descriptions will also be available.A particular focus is dedicated to denim, the center of Diesel’s heritage. There will be a dedicated virtual space with “video fits” of each style, along with high-quality rendered images to reproduce the touch and feel of the physical product.To finalise an order, there is an easy-to-use interface that will provide the buyer with an overview of their selections. Throughout this virtual trip, a live Diesel vendor will be connected with the buyer, speaking to the collection and walking the buyer through the process.“One must look for silver linings whenever and wherever possible. 2020 has sparked an urgency to accelerate what we can offer and accomplish in the digital space,” says Diesel CEO Massimo Piombini. “With this tool we have set a new benchmark for the industry, in regards to digital transformation. The Hyperoom is the ultimate virtual buying experience.”Diesel says that Hyperoom underscores three essential pillars: digital acceleration, positivity and sustainability. With this new buying platform, the company will be significantly reducing the number of clothing samples created to go on display in its showrooms, as well as reducing the need for buyers to travel to view the brand's new collections."Not only will the carbon emissions of local traffic in Milan be reduced, but as buyers from all over the world join in with this incredible innovation, there will be a significant reduction in flights. Just think of the savings that could be generated from this platform, if we consider that on average a return flight from Milan to London generates around 0.30 tonnes of CO2eq, one to New York City generates around 1.79 tonnes of CO2eq, whereas for the one to Shanghai the total amount is equal to 2.50 tonnes of CO2eq," says the company.Diesel says the new Hyperoom guarantees efficiency, timeliness, accuracy of data, and, importantly, a fresh, forward-thinking sense of simplicity."This has been made possible thanks to an end-to-end modular solution designed by an internal cross-functional team, who scouted the best in class players in the market starting from creating the 3D virtual showroom with Obsess to the custom order-taking platform with a live chat."