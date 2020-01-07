Diesel Group names Massimo Piombini as CEO

Massimo Piombini has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Diesel Group. He will join the Italian-based company in February 2020 and report to Ubaldo Minelli, the CEO of Diesel's parent company to OTB.

Massimo Piombini

Piombini’s latest experience was at Balmain, where he was CEO for the last 3 years. Before this, he spent over a decade at Valentino as commercial director, and previously he worked at several other luxury brands, such as Bally, Bulgari and Gucci.Diesel is the biggest of the brands of OTB, and the foundational one, having been created over 40 years ago by OTB president and Diesel founder Renzo Rosso."Diesel is a unique brand that stands for self-expression, creativity and alternative energy. An icon that changed the industry with its lifestyle approach, pioneering product and revolutionary communication, and a company that I recently took back to its roots, which is already giving very positive results."I wish Massimo to fuel its engine and take it where it deserves to be," comments Rosso.Headquartered in Breganze, Italy, Diesel has 5,000 employees and offices in key international cities, an omnichannel distribution that covers over 100 countries in the world, 700 mono-brand stores, and license agreements across numerous fashion and lifestyle categories -fragrances, watches and jewellery, eyewear, and the whole living concept covering furniture, lighting, kitchen and bathroom, tableware, wooden flooring, ceramic tiles, and home linen.