    Andrea Rigogliosi takes the helm as Diesel's new CEO

    Having held high-level strategic and commercial roles across Europe, Andrea Rigogliosi brings solid international leadership experience in the luxury, fashion, and retail sectors.
    19 Jan 2026
    19 Jan 2026
    Diesel appoints Andrea Rigogliosi as new CEO. Image supplied
    Diesel appoints Andrea Rigogliosi as new CEO. Image supplied

    Before joining Diesel, Rigogliosi served as global head of Retail and Commercial at Miu Miu – Prada Group, leading global business growth and the expansion of the distribution network.

    He also held key positions within the LVMH Group, including president: Europe at Fendi, general manager: France & Monaco and general manager: Italy at Christian Dior Couture. Early in his career, he took on managerial roles at Poltrona Frau Group and L’Oréal Luxury Products.

    He holds a degree in International Business Administration from Bocconi University in Milan.

    “Diesel is a magical brand, which I founded, and that has always represented a unique force in the fashion landscape. Glenn Martens’ creative direction has transformed it, rediscovering its most authentic DNA and making the brand fresher, more contemporary, and increasingly loved by younger generations. Today, Diesel can be considered the only alternative to the luxury world, embodying values such as inclusivity and accessibility—particularly significant in a complex moment for the entire fashion industry. Recently, I have closely followed the brand’s development with a team of managers, while we navigated a challenging market phase. I am delighted to welcome Andrea to Diesel, and, together with the team, I am sure that he will further enhance Diesel’s potential at a crucial stage in the brand’s evolution,” stated Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel and chairman of the OTB Group.

