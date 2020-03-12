New online store dedicated to all things Rooibos

Credit: Dan Farrell via Unsplash

The shift to digital

Rooibos exports to Japan hit record high in 2018 More than 2,000 tonnes of rooibos was shipped to Japan in 2018 - the largest consignment since the South African indigenous tea was first introduced to the Japanese in the '80s...

The new online store, called Shop Rooibos, sells a variety of Rooibos tea as well as other unique products that are made from Rooibos, including skincare ranges, baking goods like muffin mixes and recipe books that feature recipes that use Rooibos as an ingredient.The company says it recognises the growing shift to digital sales channels and its goal is to remain accessible to clients in the midst of this transition. With its new e-commerce platform, Rooibos Limited wants to "remain the first point of call" for consumers looking to purchase Rooibos and Rooibos-related products."Our goal was to create a platform where people can not only learn more about the benefits of Rooibos but also order their products online. With the dramatic increase in demand for e-commerce, we have surely seen the market for it," says Gerda De Wet, communication manager of Rooibos Limited.The platform has been designed to be user-friendly for shoppers on all devices, but especially mobile as 82% of consumers make online purchases from a mobile device, according to a 2019 report by Statista.Rooibos Limited says it wanted to put users in total control of how they want to receive the products that they ordered. Therefore, consumers can either visit House of Rooibos teahouse to collect their order, if they are in the Clanwilliam area, or they can opt for courier delivery when checking out. If the latter option is selected, their products will arrive at their delivery address in South Africa, within 5-7 working days.At the moment, Shop Rooibos does not ship internationally. They do, however, plan to roll out international shipping in the near future. When this feature is made available, Rooibos Limited says its goal is for Shop Rooibos to be the leader of Rooibos e-commerce sales in the world.