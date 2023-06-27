Industries

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Last chance to apply for R5m export booster fund

27 Jun 2023
The Western Cape Government's Export Competitiveness Enhancement Programme (ECEP) is closing on Friday, 30 June 2023 at midnight. Businesses that are export-ready or working towards export readiness can apply for funding to help them meet international market requirements.
Source: ©Sasin Tipchai via 123RF
Source: ©Sasin Tipchai via 123RF

"One of the key priority areas of our new ‘Growth for Jobs’ Strategy is to drive the expansion of proudly Western Cape exports. We do this because our research shows that if we can increase exports by 10%, we can generate an estimated additional R6 billion to the Western Cape Gross Domestic Product, creating many more jobs in the province," says Mireille Wenger, Western Cape minister of finance and economic opportunities.

The focus of the programme will be on developing and investing in the capacity of businesses to unlock export opportunities through a structured process, such as business turnaround or business improvement, and on improving the entrepreneur's skills and the business's competitive position in relation to scale and efficiency. It will also position the business to expand into current markets as well as new market opportunities.

Interventions target specific businesses and provide support mechanisms to improve the capability, competitiveness, productivity, and export growth of these businesses.

The fund will support the following activities:

• Product reformulation and refinement.
• International packaging, labelling, and printing requirements.
• International product certification and standards for international market access.
• Product registration with relevant international bodies in export markets
• International nutritional analysis
• Specialised shipping requirements

"As we enter the final week for applications for the Export Enhancement Fund, I urge businesses who have yet to apply, to do so. Having just returned from the United States of America, I can say that there certainly is a great interest in Western Cape products, and I look forward to helping businesses get their goods on many more shelves across the world," concludes Wenger.

