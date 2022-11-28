Office usage: Disparity between employees' preferences and actions

“In the four years since the start of the global pandemic, work and workers have permanently changed in all ways,” said Trim.
“Employers quickly transitioned data to the cloud to enable remote work, teams leveraged technology to collaborate virtually across geographies and time zones, and individuals learned how, where, and when they work best — both solo and with each other.
“Now, we are starting to see new work patterns emerge and a clear disconnect between what employees say and do when it comes to office work and office ‘vibes’.”
Trim points to new research by Gensler, a global architecture, design, and planning firm, which found that while employees say they ideally need the office two-thirds of a typical work week, they are only coming in half of the time.
The study was based on 14,000 office workers across nine countries and 10 industries.
The study also found that employees are willing to return to the office more often for a new mix of experiences.
“This suggests that employers need to rethink the office to make it more attractive to employees, and to better accommodate their diverse needs and behaviors,” Trim noted.
“There is a new awareness that employees are unique individuals at various life stages who may have diverse living conditions, family arrangements, and commuting patterns,” said Trim.
“As we reimagine a new workplace for the future, it’s time to design people-centric environments that are flexible and tailored to workers’ diverse needs and behaviors.”
The study also there is a mismatch of ‘vibe’ in the office between what employees have and their ideal, with most employees wanting what they don’t have. Vibes range from quiet offices with fewer people, to spaces that are “buzzy,” to active spaces with lots of people.
“Workplaces must evolve and be ever-changing, consistent with the dynamic nature of work and the changing needs of the people who use them,” said Trim.
“This will create not only a more inclusive work environment, but one that recognises and celebrates that we are unique individuals working collectively to learn, grow, and do great work together.”