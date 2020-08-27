Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

CSI News South Africa

SA liquor industry partners with Community Policing Forums

27 Aug 2020
As part of its alcohol harm-reduction initiatives, the South African liquor industry is working with Community Policing Forums (CPF) in targeted hotspot areas in four provinces. The initiative, called Project Mpipa, aims to assist CPF to step up their compliance monitoring and reduce the incidents of alcohol-related gender-based violence (GBV).

Image credit: Fernando Latorre from Pixabay

In the Western Cape, the targeted areas are Delft, Nyanga and Mitchells Plain; in the Eastern Cape, Mthatha and Lusikisiki; in KwaZulu-Natal, Inanda and Umlazi; and at Orange Farm and Dobsonville in Gauteng.

“This was one of many initiatives pursued by the sector as part of the social compact being forged among all stakeholders to bring about a change in our approach to drinking behaviour,” says Sibani Mngadi, spokesperson for the alcohol industry.

Alcohol industry to invest R150m in alcohol harm-reduction programmes

The South African alcohol industry has commited to invest no less than R150m in direct harm-reduction programmes over the coming year...

21 Aug 2020


Compensation, equipment for patrollers


So far, forty community patrollers – affiliated with the relevant hotspot CPF – have been engaged. Their task is to see that Covid-19 protocols are followed, including social distancing plans, wearing facemasks, availability and use of hand sanitisers, and general good hygiene on the premises. The patrollers formerly undertook similar duties voluntarily but will now be compensated for their efforts.

The patrollers are equipped with reflector jackets, face masks, and mobile phones loaded with data. Working with the tavern-owners, the CPF patrollers will be responsible for seeing that opening hours from Monday to Thursday are strictly adhered to.

The patrollers will also assist in preventing the sale of liquor to persons under 18 years of age, to pregnant women and to people who are intoxicated. This oversight will extend to actively promoting no drinking or driving and where possible, preventing this from occurring. They will also work to ensure the safety of intoxicated pedestrians, see that disorderly noise and other disturbances are controlled, and report on whether or not alcohol promotions on display are responsible.

Tavern Dialogues initiative launched to address GBV in townships

On Women's Day, 9 August, township taverns in South Africa will roll out a programme to help combat gender-based violence and femicide...

7 Aug 2020


Focus on GBV


A significant element of their work will include ensuring women are safe, such as escorting them home, and in some cases, paying random visits to the homes of victims of GBV to check on the occupants' safety.

National Community Police Board public relations officer TJ Masilela said, "We know that taverns can play a key role in community projects. The owners and the community welcome Project Mpipa because it is dealing directly with informing their customers about GBV and helping to prevent it. GBV and domestic violence is madness. Let's stop the madness, now."

The "South African alcohol industry" includes but is not limited to the National Liquor Traders Council, South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA), the Beer Association of South Africa (BASA), Vinpro, the National Liquor Traders Council, and manufacturers.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
