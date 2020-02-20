Nomzamo Mbatha partners with Cotton On Foundation on educational projects

South African actress, businesswoman and human rights activitist Nomzamo Mbatha has been named the first Cotton On Foundation ambassador in South Africa. In her role, Mbatha will assist the Cotton On Foundation - the philanthropic arm of Australia-born fashion retailer Cotton On Group - with its goal to deliver quality education to young South Africans.





The Cotton On Foundation shared the news last week at the official



The school opening marks the first big milestone in a long-term partnership between the Foundation and the KwaMashu community.



Empowerment through education

The Cotton On Foundation is primarily focused on empowering youth through the delivery of quality educational projects that assist in breaking the cycle of poverty. Mbatha, who hails from Kwamashu, is using her personal experiences to drive her advocacy for young people accessing quality education regardless of their personal or financial circumstances.





“It is a heartwarming and fulfilling moment for me to be part of the Thekwini Primary, in the township that raised me, Kwamashu. Education is incredibly close to my heart, as it was my way out. My mother is a teacher so I understand the impact of the Foundations partnership with eThekwini Primary School.



“I am honoured to support the Cotton On Foundation’s work with local communities to ensure that young people have access to quality education. Education empowers individuals and the communities around them, it builds economies and reduces inequalities,” said Mbatha.



Scalable and sustainable work

The Foundation’s next local project partner is Dr JL Dube High School, also located in KwaMashu. This project brings to life the Foundation’s ‘Child's Journey’ model and will close the loop on local children gaining quality education in KwaMashu from primary through to secondary school.





“eThekwini Primary School is the twenty-fourth Cotton On Foundation supported school that has opened around the globe. And it’s especially important to us because it’s our first Foundation supported school here in South Africa,” said Natalie Wills, country manager, Cotton On Group.



