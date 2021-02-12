EMS drone rescue project in full swing

The Western Cape Government Health's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drone Rescue Project team was recently deployed to assist with the first drone rescue missions.
EMS drone rescue in Rooi-Els
The first mission took place in Rooi-Els, on 28 January 2021 and it involved a thorough search for a male who jumped off a cliff, into the water. Two thorough flight searches along the coastline was conducted but unfortunately the team could not trace the patient.
The second mission took place on 10 February 2021 and it involved a twenty-one-year-old male who went off the hiking path on Lions Head, close to the Clifton Crest Route and got stuck. The incident was logged at 10:35am and the drone located the 21-year-old male at 11:43am
The rescue team members were guided to the approximate location by the rescue technician. The team escorted the male down the mountain and utilised one set of ropes to abseil up a set of cliffs. Fortunately, they were able to ensure that the male reached the bottom of the mountain safely.
