Public Health News South Africa

Menu

Healthcare Trends 2021

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

EMS drone rescue project in full swing

12 Feb 2021
The Western Cape Government Health's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drone Rescue Project team was recently deployed to assist with the first drone rescue missions.
EMS drone rescue in Rooi-Els
The first mission took place in Rooi-Els, on 28 January 2021 and it involved a thorough search for a male who jumped off a cliff, into the water. Two thorough flight searches along the coastline was conducted but unfortunately the team could not trace the patient.

The second mission took place on 10 February 2021 and it involved a twenty-one-year-old male who went off the hiking path on Lions Head, close to the Clifton Crest Route and got stuck. The incident was logged at 10:35am and the drone located the 21-year-old male at 11:43am

The rescue team members were guided to the approximate location by the rescue technician. The team escorted the male down the mountain and utilised one set of ropes to abseil up a set of cliffs. Fortunately, they were able to ensure that the male reached the bottom of the mountain safely.
Source: Western Cape Government

Comment

Read more: rescue, drone, emergency

Related

Safe drone usage on mines16 Aug 2019
Why declaring Ebola a public health emergency isn't a silver bullet23 Jul 2019
Drone to deliver life-saving blood3 Jun 2019
Drones to be used by insurers?21 Sep 2018
People across Africa have to travel far to get to a hospital. We worked out how far14 Sep 2018
When disaster strikes8 Aug 2018
Kumba's investment in drone technology is paying off4 Jul 2018
The difficulty of insuring a drone in South Africa14 May 2018

News


Show more
Let's do Biz