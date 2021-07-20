Regulatory News South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-3

Covid-19

RHM POS-4
RHM POS-7

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
RHM POS-8
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-9

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-10
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-11

Subscribe to industry newsletters

NCC warns against inflated prices for essential goods

20 Jul 2021
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has sent a strong message discouraging suppliers from inflating prices of essential items amid the unrest that engulfed the country the past few days.

Source: Getty

According to the NCC, these are the goods listed under Consumer and Customer Protection and National Disaster Management Regulations and Directions, issued in terms of Regulation 350 of Government Notice 43116.

This comes after reports of possible food shortages in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces following the looting of stores and damage to infrastructure.

Profiteering off national disaster


“Regulation 350 read with sections 40 and 48 was gazetted by government to prevent suppliers from profiteering during the period of the National Disaster. This was done to protect consumers against unfair, unreasonable, or unjust pricing,” the NCC explained.

In terms of Regulation 350, the NCC said government intends to promote concerted conduct to prevent an escalation of the national state of disaster. It also aims to alleviate, contain and minimise the effects of the national state of disaster and protect consumers and customers from unconscionable, unfair, unreasonable, unjust, or improper commercial practices during the national disaster.

“With this said, it is unreasonable and unfair for suppliers of goods to take advantage of this state of national disaster by unfairly increasing the prices of goods without any economic justification to do so.”

SA's big retail chains race to restock looted stores

South Africa's big retailers are working round the clock to replenish shelves with food in hundreds of stores looted last week in some of the country's worst unrest for years...

By Nqobile Dludla 1 day ago


Acting Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, said both sections 40 and 48 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) make it prohibited conduct for a supplier to increase their prices unconscionably.

“Section 48 states that a supplier must not offer to supply or enter into an agreement to supply goods and services at a price that is unfair or unconscionable. Unfair, unreasonable, or unjust pricing is when a supplier increases prices of goods or services that do not correspond to or not equivalent to the increase of providing that service or good,” she said.

Product categories


She said the goods and services in question are those which relate to basic food and consumer items, emergency products and services, medical and hygiene supplies as well as emergency clean-up products and services.

Some of these items include toilet paper, all-purpose cleaners, baby formula, disposable nappies, bleach, cooking oil, wheat flour, rice, maize meal, pasta, sugar, long-life milk, canned and frozen vegetable and canned, frozen and fresh meat, chicken or fish.

Competition Block Exemptions for the Security of Supply of Essential Goods

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition issued Block Exemptions for the Security of Supply of Essential Goods in effect from 15 July 2021 until 15 August...

By Robert Wilson, Andriza Liebenberg and Elisha Bhugwandeen 21 hours ago


The regulator said a supplier or person contravening these regulations could be fined up to R1m, up to 10% of a firm’s annual turnover, or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months.

Consumers are encouraged to monitor the market and report any suspicious unfair price increases of these goods and services.

“The NCC will continue with its efforts of implementing the provisions of the CPA by reducing and ameliorating any disadvantages experienced in accessing any supply of goods or services by a consumer,” she added.


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: food prices, National Consumer Commission, disaster management, grocery retail, price gouging, essential goods, price controls

Related

Competition Block Exemptions for the Security of Supply of Essential Goods21 hours ago
South Africa is bloodied, not bowed - Pick n Pay CEO3 days ago
Unrest leads retailers and malls to temporarily shut up shop14 Jul 2021
Global food prices fall for the first time in 12 months9 Jul 2021
If Amazon buys Morrisons, it could be a win for consumers and a major threat to other supermarkets24 Jun 2021
UCook and Faithful to Nature acquire Granadilla Eats21 Jun 2021
Money-metric poverty: Most South Africans can't afford basic foods15 Jun 2021
Pick n Pay's exclusive lease agreements coming to an end15 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz