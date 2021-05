The Food24 McCain Cookbook Creator makes Mother's Day gifting easy

Mother’s Day is around the corner and what better way to celebrate this MOMentous occasion than with a one-of-a-kind gift for that special woman in your life?McCain has joined forces with the country’s largest food website, New Media -owned Food24, to offer South Africans the chance to create their ultimate family recipe keepsake.The Food24 Family Cookbook Creator tool – built by New Media’s in-house tech solutions agency, Swipe iX – lets you upload six of your own family recipes, complete with pictures or notes. It then prompts you to choose five categories from Food24, each with six recipes. The categories to choose from are baking, desserts, starters, vegan, vegetarian, diabetes-friendly, braai, pasta, salads and under 30-minute recipes. Six of Food24’s most popular recipes and six McCain recipes make up the remaining 12, for a total of 48.You can also personalise the name of your cookbook and have it delivered to your mom’s door. Cue Son or Daughter of the Year award!Natalie Wilson, head of food at New Media, says: “One of my fondest memories growing up was cooking with my mom. We spent hours in the kitchen, stirring and mixing away, sharing laughs and bringing family recipes to life. The personalised McCain cookbook is an actualisation of those memories that I can pass down to my own child someday.”“Growing thriving families sits at the heart of everything McCain does,” says McCain Foods senior brand manager Danielle de Villiers. “Mom is the head of the family and we want to celebrate her.”To create a personalised Food24 Family Cookbook made with McCain, visit https://mccain.food24.com , click “Create now” and follow the prompts.How it works:Each book costs R460 including VAT, but for a limited time you could get your book for free with a McCain discount code. To get a code, buy any two McCain products at a participating store and WhatsApp your till slip to 066 412 1584.