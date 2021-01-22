TopAuto - motoring news for South Africans

Online Media Company news South Africa

22 Jan 2021
Issued by: MyBroadband
MyBroadband Media, which owns business site BusinessTech and ICT site MyBroadband, has launched a new motoring news website - TopAuto.co.za.


TopAuto aims to be the best source of motoring content in South Africa, providing the latest news, reviews, analysis, features and advice.

TopAuto is completely free to access and read, and the site works smoothly across laptops and PCs, smartphones and tablets.

TopAuto has a clean, modern design which makes it a pleasure to use as a reader,” said MyBroadband Media’s Kevin Lancaster.

“The content is equally impressive, and you will find the latest news and insightful features being published seven days a week.”

Officially launched

The beta version of TopAuto’s website was launched for public testing in late 2020, and the official launch of the live news website took place on 1 January 2021.

“The response so far has been great,” said Lancaster.

TopAuto is already gaining traction and getting thousands of South African readers on the site each day.”

TopAuto’s Facebook and Instagram pages are showing growth out of the gate, too, with discussions such as whether the Toyota Hilux or Ford Ranger is the best double-cab bakkie around.

The site is not just for car fanatics, however, and provides coverage of ‘everyday’ topics.

Is the VW Polo Vivo a better choice than the Toyota Agya for a first-time buyer? What type of second-hand car can you get for under R100,000? How much will petrol cost next month?

These articles will provide information to a wide range of South Africans who are car owners or in the market to buy a vehicle.

MyBroadband
MyBroadband.co.za, founded in 2003, has quickly grown into South Africa's largest Information Technology website. The site provides its user base with a unique blend of news, social networking and industry interaction.
Read more: MyBroadband, BusinessTech

