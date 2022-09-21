Industries

    FMCG specialist Kylie Fitzpatrick joins Verve as global team expands

    21 Sep 2022
    Issued by: VERVE
    Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital insight, have further strengthened their FMCG credentials with the appointment of Kylie Fitzpatrick to their Manchester hub.
    Kylie Fitzpatrick
    Kylie Fitzpatrick

    Fitzpatrick brings a wealth of expertise in FMCG, having spent seven years at InSites Consulting (formerly Join the Dots) as senior client director delivering shopper, brand and innovation research across Europe. Prior to that, Fitzpatrick spent seven years at CGA Strategy (now CGA powered by Nielsen IQ), carrying out research globally for major beer, spirits, and soft drinks brands.

    Fitzpatrick comments: “I’m thrilled to be joining Verve at such an exciting point. I love the energy and enthusiasm the team has, and the focus on leading-edge tools, techniques and thinking. I can’t wait to start working with my incredibly skilled colleagues to help clients amplify the voice of the consumer within their businesses.”

    Verve’s Australian team also continues to grow, following the appointment of Jimena de la Rocha as research director and Vernon Lam as data analyst, both based out of the Sydney hub. De la Rocha has amassed 20 years of industry experience, including senior roles at Potentiate, Vision Critical and Colmar Brunton.

    Meanwhile Verve London announced new recruit Ellinor Ottosson, a senior research executive who has previously held roles at Kantar Public and IFF. As well as six promotions: Chris Whitmore and Euan Williamson are promoted to research director, Jodie Holland and Hayley Frost to associate director, Clara Boudet and Alice Virgo to senior research executive.

    Andrew Cooper, Verve Founder and CEO, comments: “It is lovely to be welcoming such brilliant people as Kylie, Elli, Jimena and Vern to Verve. They will each become famous within the business for an aspect of our proposition and help us continue to build a global team of diverse skills, capabilities, and passions.”

    VERVE
    We're experts in community panels and smart digital research, delivering inspiring insight; vividly brought to life.
    Read more: Andrew Cooper, Vision Critical, InSites Consulting

