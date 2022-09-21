Here are the Avbob community journalist awards finalists!

The Forum of Community Journalists NPC has announced the finalists of the Avbob FCJ Excellence Awards for 2021.

The finalists were chosen by seasoned journalists over a period of six weeks led by convener André Gouws.

“Adjudicators were impressed with the quality and number of entries received. Many judges commented on the apparent effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, which appeared to have hampered participation somewhat. Despite slightly fewer entries than some previous years, the overall quality was impressive, and judges were particularly impressed with the growth shown by many younger community journalists. For the 2021 awards the journalist of the year and photographer of the year were both selected after all entries across all categories had been adjudicated,” says Gouws.

The journalist of the year and photographer of the year will be announced at a gala dinner in October.

The finalists per category in alphabetical order:

Columns

Blake Linder (Knysna-Plett Herald)

Cecilia Hume (TygerBurger)

Dave Savides (Zululand Observer)

Eugene Gunning (George Herald)

Gerda Bruinette (Vaalweekblad).

Madré Marais (Bloemnuus)

Miranda Lusiba (The Representative)

Phumelele P. Hlati (The Representative)

Tamsyn Jantjies (Worcester Standard)

Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

Digital reporting

Candyce Krishna (Northglen News)

Christiaan Cloete (Vaalweekblad)

Danica Hansen (Berea Mail)

Jarryd Westerdale (Roodepoort Record)

Joshua Hendricks (Capeat6sport)

Lucky Thusi (Southern Courier)

Shiraz Habbib (Northglen News)

Thabisile Mgwali (Roodepoort Northsider)

Tiisetso Malunga (Middelburg Observer)

Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

Editorial comment

Angelo Julies (Eikestadnuus)

Dave Savides (Zululand Observer)

Dustin Wetdewich (Potchefstroom Herald)

Elaine Davie (The Village News)

Heleen Rossouw (Kempton Express)

Helena Barnard (Noordkaap Bulletin)

Mariëtte Strydom (Hermanus Times)

Ronelle Ramsamy (Zululand Observer)

Sarita Kriek (Die Pos)

Tasmin Cupido (DistrictMail)

Hard news

Andries van Zyl (Zoutpansberger)

Carina Roux (TygerBurger)

Charné Kemp (Noordkaap Bulletin)

Desirée Rorke (TygerBurger)

Helena Barnard (Noordkaap Bulletin)

Kaizer Nengovhela (Limpopo Mirror)

Kaylynne Bantom ( People’s Post)

Maanda Bele (Limpopo Mirror)

Marsha Bothma (Plainsman)

Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)

Headlines

Carina Roux (TygerBurger)

Dave Savides (Zululand Observer)

David Rush (South Coast Herald)

Elsje Vermeulen (Vaalweekblad)

Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)

Gerda Bruinette (Vaalweekblad)

Madré Marais (Bloemnuus)

Mariëtte Strydom (Hermanus Times)

Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)

Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

Human Interest

Andries van Zyl (Zoupansberger)

Charné Kemp (Noordkaap Bulletin)

Helena Barnard (Noordkaap Bulletin)

Jarryd Westerdale (Roodepoort Record)

Kaylynne Bantom (People’s Post)

Nettalie Viljoen (People’s Post)

Noluvu Ludidi (Weslander)

Ntsoaki Mokete (Potchefstroom Herald)

Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)

Tamsyn Jantjies (Worcester Standard)

Investigative reporting

Andries van Zyl (Zoutpansberger)

Anton van Zyl (Zoutpansberger)

Carina Roux (TygerBurger)

Charné Kemp (Noordkaap Bulletin)

Christiaan Cloete (Vaalweekblad)

JP Myburgh (Worcester Standard and Breederivier Gazette)

Nettalie Viljoen (People’s Post)

Rick Marais (Hermanus Times)

Sarita Kriek (Die Pos)

Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

Sport writing

Andries van Zyl (Zoutpansberger)

Carina Roux (TygerBurger)

Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)

Fuad Esack (Plainsman)

Helena Barnard (Noordkaap Bulletin)

Jarryd Westerdale (Roodepoort Record)

Phiwokuhle Mothemela (Worcester Standard)

Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)

Sarita Kriek (Die Pos)

Wouter Pienaar (Potchefstroom Herald)

Photography – General

Blake Linder (Knysna-Plett Herald)

Carina Roux (TygerBurger)

Elsje Vermeulen (Vaalweekblad)

Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)

Lientjie Mentz (Bloemnuus)

Michelle Roodt (Roodepoort Record)

Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)

Taylum Meyer (The Village News)

Wayne van der Walt (Highvelder)

Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

Photography – News

Adele Louw (Carletonville Herald)

Blake Linder (Knysna-Plett Herald)

Carina Roux (TygerBurger)

Elsje Vermeulen (Vaalweekblad)

Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)

Jamey Gordon (DistrictMail)

Kgomotso Makgabutlane (Fourways Review)

Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)

Wayne van der Walt (Highvelder)

Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

Photography – Sport

Blake Linder (Knysna-Plett Herald)

Elsje Vermeulen (Vaalweekblad)

Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)

Jarryd Westerdale (Roodepoort Record)

Kgomotso Makgabutlane (Fourways Review)

Michelle Roodt (Roodepoort Record)

Taylum Meyer (The Village News)

Wayne van der Walt (Highvelder)

Wouter Pienaar (Potchefstroom Herald)

Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

Best front page – Any community/local newspapers (not owned by any of the major media groups)

Die Pos

Limpopo Mirror

Witzenberg Herald

Best front page – Corporate-owned free newspapers

Berea Mail

Carletonville Herald

Centurion Rekord

East Rekord

Highway Mail

Krugersdorp News

Mamelodi Rekord

Noordkaap Bulletin

Polokwane Review

Swartland Gazette

Best front page – Corporate-owned paid newspapers

African Reporter

DistrictMail

Estcourt News

Knysna-Plett Herald

Newcastle Advertiser

Northern Natal Courier

South Coast Herald

Vryheid Herald

Weslander

Zululand Observer

Newspaper of the year – Any community/local newspapers (not owned by any of the major media groups)

Globe Post

Limpopo Mirror

Orange Farm News

Pondoland Times

Walkerville and Savanna Times

Witzenberg Herald

Newspaper of the year – Corporate free: fewer than 24 pages

Eikestad Nuus

Krugersdorp News

Noordkaap Bulletin

Northcliff Melville Times

Potch Herald

Randfontein Herald

Roodepoort Record

TygerBurger Belville

TygerBurger Goodwood

TygerBurger Milnerton

Newspaper of the year – Corporate free more than 24 pages

Bedfordview Edenvale News

Carletonville Herald

Fourways Review

Randburg Sun

TygerBurger Brackenfell

Newspaper of the year – Corporate paid: circulation under 5000

DistrictMail

Estcourt News

Ladysmith Gazette

Northern Natal Courier

Polokwane Review

Vaal Weekblad

Vryheid Herald

Newspaper of the year – Corporate paid: circulation more than 5000

African Reporter

Lowvelder

Newcastle Advertiser

South Coast Herald

Weslander

Witbank News

Worcester Standard

Zululand Observer

Avbob Best Community Involvement Award

Randburg Sun

Bedfordview Edenvale News

Rosebank Killarney Gazette

Middelburg Observer

Zoutpansberger

The top five finalists in each category will be invited to an awards gala dinner on 14 October 2022 at Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre in Gauteng.