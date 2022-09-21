Here are the Avbob community journalist awards finalists!

The finalists were chosen by seasoned journalists over a period of six weeks led by convener André Gouws.
“Adjudicators were impressed with the quality and number of entries received. Many judges commented on the apparent effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, which appeared to have hampered participation somewhat. Despite slightly fewer entries than some previous years, the overall quality was impressive, and judges were particularly impressed with the growth shown by many younger community journalists. For the 2021 awards the journalist of the year and photographer of the year were both selected after all entries across all categories had been adjudicated,” says Gouws.
The journalist of the year and photographer of the year will be announced at a gala dinner in October.
The finalists per category in alphabetical order:
Blake Linder (Knysna-Plett Herald)
Cecilia Hume (TygerBurger)
Dave Savides (Zululand Observer)
Eugene Gunning (George Herald)
Gerda Bruinette (Vaalweekblad).
Madré Marais (Bloemnuus)
Miranda Lusiba (The Representative)
Phumelele P. Hlati (The Representative)
Tamsyn Jantjies (Worcester Standard)
Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)
Candyce Krishna (Northglen News)
Christiaan Cloete (Vaalweekblad)
Danica Hansen (Berea Mail)
Jarryd Westerdale (Roodepoort Record)
Joshua Hendricks (Capeat6sport)
Lucky Thusi (Southern Courier)
Shiraz Habbib (Northglen News)
Thabisile Mgwali (Roodepoort Northsider)
Tiisetso Malunga (Middelburg Observer)
Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)
Angelo Julies (Eikestadnuus)
Dave Savides (Zululand Observer)
Dustin Wetdewich (Potchefstroom Herald)
Elaine Davie (The Village News)
Heleen Rossouw (Kempton Express)
Helena Barnard (Noordkaap Bulletin)
Mariëtte Strydom (Hermanus Times)
Ronelle Ramsamy (Zululand Observer)
Sarita Kriek (Die Pos)
Tasmin Cupido (DistrictMail)
Andries van Zyl (Zoutpansberger)
Carina Roux (TygerBurger)
Charné Kemp (Noordkaap Bulletin)
Desirée Rorke (TygerBurger)
Helena Barnard (Noordkaap Bulletin)
Kaizer Nengovhela (Limpopo Mirror)
Kaylynne Bantom ( People’s Post)
Maanda Bele (Limpopo Mirror)
Marsha Bothma (Plainsman)
Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)
Carina Roux (TygerBurger)
Dave Savides (Zululand Observer)
David Rush (South Coast Herald)
Elsje Vermeulen (Vaalweekblad)
Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)
Gerda Bruinette (Vaalweekblad)
Madré Marais (Bloemnuus)
Mariëtte Strydom (Hermanus Times)
Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)
Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)
Andries van Zyl (Zoupansberger)
Charné Kemp (Noordkaap Bulletin)
Helena Barnard (Noordkaap Bulletin)
Jarryd Westerdale (Roodepoort Record)
Kaylynne Bantom (People’s Post)
Nettalie Viljoen (People’s Post)
Noluvu Ludidi (Weslander)
Ntsoaki Mokete (Potchefstroom Herald)
Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)
Tamsyn Jantjies (Worcester Standard)
Andries van Zyl (Zoutpansberger)
Anton van Zyl (Zoutpansberger)
Carina Roux (TygerBurger)
Charné Kemp (Noordkaap Bulletin)
Christiaan Cloete (Vaalweekblad)
JP Myburgh (Worcester Standard and Breederivier Gazette)
Nettalie Viljoen (People’s Post)
Rick Marais (Hermanus Times)
Sarita Kriek (Die Pos)
Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)
Andries van Zyl (Zoutpansberger)
Carina Roux (TygerBurger)
Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)
Fuad Esack (Plainsman)
Helena Barnard (Noordkaap Bulletin)
Jarryd Westerdale (Roodepoort Record)
Phiwokuhle Mothemela (Worcester Standard)
Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)
Sarita Kriek (Die Pos)
Wouter Pienaar (Potchefstroom Herald)
Blake Linder (Knysna-Plett Herald)
Carina Roux (TygerBurger)
Elsje Vermeulen (Vaalweekblad)
Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)
Lientjie Mentz (Bloemnuus)
Michelle Roodt (Roodepoort Record)
Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)
Taylum Meyer (The Village News)
Wayne van der Walt (Highvelder)
Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)
Adele Louw (Carletonville Herald)
Blake Linder (Knysna-Plett Herald)
Carina Roux (TygerBurger)
Elsje Vermeulen (Vaalweekblad)
Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)
Jamey Gordon (DistrictMail)
Kgomotso Makgabutlane (Fourways Review)
Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)
Wayne van der Walt (Highvelder)
Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)
Blake Linder (Knysna-Plett Herald)
Elsje Vermeulen (Vaalweekblad)
Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)
Jarryd Westerdale (Roodepoort Record)
Kgomotso Makgabutlane (Fourways Review)
Michelle Roodt (Roodepoort Record)
Taylum Meyer (The Village News)
Wayne van der Walt (Highvelder)
Wouter Pienaar (Potchefstroom Herald)
Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)
Die Pos
Limpopo Mirror
Witzenberg Herald
Berea Mail
Carletonville Herald
Centurion Rekord
East Rekord
Highway Mail
Krugersdorp News
Mamelodi Rekord
Noordkaap Bulletin
Polokwane Review
Swartland Gazette
African Reporter
DistrictMail
Estcourt News
Knysna-Plett Herald
Newcastle Advertiser
Northern Natal Courier
South Coast Herald
Vryheid Herald
Weslander
Zululand Observer
Globe Post
Limpopo Mirror
Orange Farm News
Pondoland Times
Walkerville and Savanna Times
Witzenberg Herald
Eikestad Nuus
Krugersdorp News
Noordkaap Bulletin
Northcliff Melville Times
Potch Herald
Randfontein Herald
Roodepoort Record
TygerBurger Belville
TygerBurger Goodwood
TygerBurger Milnerton
Bedfordview Edenvale News
Carletonville Herald
Fourways Review
Randburg Sun
TygerBurger Brackenfell
DistrictMail
Estcourt News
Ladysmith Gazette
Northern Natal Courier
Polokwane Review
Vaal Weekblad
Vryheid Herald
African Reporter
Lowvelder
Newcastle Advertiser
South Coast Herald
Weslander
Witbank News
Worcester Standard
Zululand Observer
Randburg Sun
Bedfordview Edenvale News
Rosebank Killarney Gazette
Middelburg Observer
Zoutpansberger
The top five finalists in each category will be invited to an awards gala dinner on 14 October 2022 at Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre in Gauteng.