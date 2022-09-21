Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

APO GroupWunderman ThompsonPublisher's ToolboxSpark MediaFox Networks GroupHoward AudioDentsuThe Hardy BoyseMediaSmoke Customer IntelligenceDStvSocial PlacesTopco MediaNew MediaDSTV Media SalesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Newspapers News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Multimedia Journalist Cape Town
  • UK Customer Service - Work From Home Work From Home
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Here are the Avbob community journalist awards finalists!

    21 Sep 2022
    The Forum of Community Journalists NPC has announced the finalists of the Avbob FCJ Excellence Awards for 2021.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The finalists were chosen by seasoned journalists over a period of six weeks led by convener André Gouws.

    “Adjudicators were impressed with the quality and number of entries received. Many judges commented on the apparent effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, which appeared to have hampered participation somewhat. Despite slightly fewer entries than some previous years, the overall quality was impressive, and judges were particularly impressed with the growth shown by many younger community journalists. For the 2021 awards the journalist of the year and photographer of the year were both selected after all entries across all categories had been adjudicated,” says Gouws.

    The journalist of the year and photographer of the year will be announced at a gala dinner in October.

    The finalists per category in alphabetical order:

    Columns

    Blake Linder (Knysna-Plett Herald)
    Cecilia Hume (TygerBurger)
    Dave Savides (Zululand Observer)
    Eugene Gunning (George Herald)
    Gerda Bruinette (Vaalweekblad).
    Madré Marais (Bloemnuus)
    Miranda Lusiba (The Representative)
    Phumelele P. Hlati (The Representative)
    Tamsyn Jantjies (Worcester Standard)
    Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

    Digital reporting

    Candyce Krishna (Northglen News)
    Christiaan Cloete (Vaalweekblad)
    Danica Hansen (Berea Mail)
    Jarryd Westerdale (Roodepoort Record)
    Joshua Hendricks (Capeat6sport)
    Lucky Thusi (Southern Courier)
    Shiraz Habbib (Northglen News)
    Thabisile Mgwali (Roodepoort Northsider)
    Tiisetso Malunga (Middelburg Observer)
    Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

    Editorial comment

    Angelo Julies (Eikestadnuus)
    Dave Savides (Zululand Observer)
    Dustin Wetdewich (Potchefstroom Herald)
    Elaine Davie (The Village News)
    Heleen Rossouw (Kempton Express)
    Helena Barnard (Noordkaap Bulletin)
    Mariëtte Strydom (Hermanus Times)
    Ronelle Ramsamy (Zululand Observer)
    Sarita Kriek (Die Pos)
    Tasmin Cupido (DistrictMail)

    Hard news

    Andries van Zyl (Zoutpansberger)
    Carina Roux (TygerBurger)
    Charné Kemp (Noordkaap Bulletin)
    Desirée Rorke (TygerBurger)
    Helena Barnard (Noordkaap Bulletin)
    Kaizer Nengovhela (Limpopo Mirror)
    Kaylynne Bantom ( People’s Post)
    Maanda Bele (Limpopo Mirror)
    Marsha Bothma (Plainsman)
    Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)

    Headlines

    Carina Roux (TygerBurger)
    Dave Savides (Zululand Observer)
    David Rush (South Coast Herald)
    Elsje Vermeulen (Vaalweekblad)
    Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)
    Gerda Bruinette (Vaalweekblad)
    Madré Marais (Bloemnuus)
    Mariëtte Strydom (Hermanus Times)
    Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)
    Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

    Human Interest

    Andries van Zyl (Zoupansberger)
    Charné Kemp (Noordkaap Bulletin)
    Helena Barnard (Noordkaap Bulletin)
    Jarryd Westerdale (Roodepoort Record)
    Kaylynne Bantom (People’s Post)
    Nettalie Viljoen (People’s Post)
    Noluvu Ludidi (Weslander)
    Ntsoaki Mokete (Potchefstroom Herald)
    Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)
    Tamsyn Jantjies (Worcester Standard)

    Investigative reporting

    Andries van Zyl (Zoutpansberger)
    Anton van Zyl (Zoutpansberger)
    Carina Roux (TygerBurger)
    Charné Kemp (Noordkaap Bulletin)
    Christiaan Cloete (Vaalweekblad)
    JP Myburgh (Worcester Standard and Breederivier Gazette)
    Nettalie Viljoen (People’s Post)
    Rick Marais (Hermanus Times)
    Sarita Kriek (Die Pos)
    Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

    Sport writing

    Andries van Zyl (Zoutpansberger)
    Carina Roux (TygerBurger)
    Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)
    Fuad Esack (Plainsman)
    Helena Barnard (Noordkaap Bulletin)
    Jarryd Westerdale (Roodepoort Record)
    Phiwokuhle Mothemela (Worcester Standard)
    Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)
    Sarita Kriek (Die Pos)
    Wouter Pienaar (Potchefstroom Herald)

    Photography – General

    Blake Linder (Knysna-Plett Herald)
    Carina Roux (TygerBurger)
    Elsje Vermeulen (Vaalweekblad)
    Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)
    Lientjie Mentz (Bloemnuus)
    Michelle Roodt (Roodepoort Record)
    Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)
    Taylum Meyer (The Village News)
    Wayne van der Walt (Highvelder)
    Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

    Photography – News

    Adele Louw (Carletonville Herald)
    Blake Linder (Knysna-Plett Herald)
    Carina Roux (TygerBurger)
    Elsje Vermeulen (Vaalweekblad)
    Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)
    Jamey Gordon (DistrictMail)
    Kgomotso Makgabutlane (Fourways Review)
    Samantha Lee-Jacobs (People’s Post)
    Wayne van der Walt (Highvelder)
    Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

    Photography – Sport

    Blake Linder (Knysna-Plett Herald)
    Elsje Vermeulen (Vaalweekblad)
    Etienne van Rensburg (Vaalweekblad)
    Jarryd Westerdale (Roodepoort Record)
    Kgomotso Makgabutlane (Fourways Review)
    Michelle Roodt (Roodepoort Record)
    Taylum Meyer (The Village News)
    Wayne van der Walt (Highvelder)
    Wouter Pienaar (Potchefstroom Herald)
    Zita Goldswain (Witbank News)

    Best front page – Any community/local newspapers (not owned by any of the major media groups)

    Die Pos
    Limpopo Mirror
    Witzenberg Herald

    Best front page – Corporate-owned free newspapers

    Berea Mail
    Carletonville Herald
    Centurion Rekord
    East Rekord
    Highway Mail
    Krugersdorp News
    Mamelodi Rekord
    Noordkaap Bulletin
    Polokwane Review
    Swartland Gazette

    Best front page – Corporate-owned paid newspapers

    African Reporter
    DistrictMail
    Estcourt News
    Knysna-Plett Herald
    Newcastle Advertiser
    Northern Natal Courier
    South Coast Herald
    Vryheid Herald
    Weslander
    Zululand Observer

    Newspaper of the year – Any community/local newspapers (not owned by any of the major media groups)

    Globe Post
    Limpopo Mirror
    Orange Farm News
    Pondoland Times
    Walkerville and Savanna Times
    Witzenberg Herald

    Newspaper of the year – Corporate free: fewer than 24 pages

    Eikestad Nuus
    Krugersdorp News
    Noordkaap Bulletin
    Northcliff Melville Times
    Potch Herald
    Randfontein Herald
    Roodepoort Record
    TygerBurger Belville
    TygerBurger Goodwood
    TygerBurger Milnerton

    Newspaper of the year – Corporate free more than 24 pages

    Bedfordview Edenvale News
    Carletonville Herald
    Fourways Review
    Randburg Sun
    TygerBurger Brackenfell

    Newspaper of the year – Corporate paid: circulation under 5000

    DistrictMail
    Estcourt News
    Ladysmith Gazette
    Northern Natal Courier
    Polokwane Review
    Vaal Weekblad
    Vryheid Herald

    Newspaper of the year – Corporate paid: circulation more than 5000

    African Reporter
    Lowvelder
    Newcastle Advertiser
    South Coast Herald
    Weslander
    Witbank News
    Worcester Standard
    Zululand Observer

    Avbob Best Community Involvement Award

    Randburg Sun
    Bedfordview Edenvale News
    Rosebank Killarney Gazette
    Middelburg Observer
    Zoutpansberger

    The top five finalists in each category will be invited to an awards gala dinner on 14 October 2022 at Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre in Gauteng.

    NextOptions
    Read more: finalists, Zululand Observer, award, AVBOB

    Related

    Image Supplied.
    Meltwater to host panel with DStv Content Creator Award nominees31 Aug 2022
    Basa launches ArtsTrack No. 9 with a curated series of conversations
    Business and Arts South AfricaBasa launches ArtsTrack No. 9 with a curated series of conversations26 Mar 2021
    Professor Valerie Mizrahi. Photo: Robyn Walker/UCT
    UCT scientist uses award to fund TB research10 Jun 2019
    Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash
    NTA honours outstanding teachers25 Feb 2019
    Newspapers ABC Q3 2018: First decline for total newspaper category
    Newspapers ABC Q3 2018: First decline for total newspaper category8 Nov 2018
    Screen grabs from the ad.
    #OrchidsandOnions: Business of death gets a moving spin... but North-West website doesn't walk the talk7 Aug 2018
    #LifeEsidimeni: In six weeks we'll know if Qedani Mahlangu will be prosecuted26 Mar 2018
    Zululand Mail (Image provided).
    The Zululand Mail launches to serve Melmoth, Eshowe, Gingindlovu13 Jun 2017

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz