Africa


Shop! South Africa and the Institute of Marketing Management join forces

27 Jul 2023
Shop! South Africa and the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) have formed a partnership.
Source: © 123rf Shop! South Africa and the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) have formed a partnership
Source: © 123rf 123rf Shop! South Africa and the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) have formed a partnership

The partnership will see the two bodies look to share resources, achieve mutual objectives, and leverage each other’s strengths, leading to increased opportunities for both parties.

The partnership will see the IMM endorse the Shop! OSMA awards as part of its focus on retail. Realising that retail is an integral part of marketing, the IMM has introduced short courses in retail store management.

The association’s inaugural Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA) takes place later this year.

Source: © 123rf Shop! South Africa has announced the judging panel for its inaugural Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA)
Judging panel for Shop! SA Shopper Marketing Awards announced

20 Jul 2023

Endorsement of Shop! OSMA Awards

“This is a ‘first of its kind’ partnership between consumer and shopper marketing, demonstrating authentic and fully integrated communications. We believe this collaboration will foster creativity, synergy, and innovation by combining different perspectives, ideas, and approaches. The IMM brings great resources, expertise, and knowledge to the partnership, which will inevitably lead to innovation, growth, and access to new markets and customer segments,” says Shop! SA MD Di Wilson.

Awards

The awards celebrate creativity, innovation and excellence in-store, online and throughout the shopper experience, focusing on shopper programmes and executions that change shopper behaviour and deliver results.

As the retail market evolves and consumer behaviour changes, it’s more important than ever to recognise shopper marketing as an approach that goes beyond traditional marketing to create more immersive and personalised buying.

Shop! SA is a trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences.

Its members include major retailers, integrated agencies with shopper and digital offerings, production houses, POS manufacturers and

marketing, retail awards, marketing research, shopper marketing, IMM, Institute of Marketing Management, Di Wilson, Shop! South Africa

