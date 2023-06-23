Industries

Checkers trials Xtra Savings Plus

23 Jun 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
Checkers is currently trialling a subscription delivery service, Xtra Savings Plus.
Source: © Shoprite Holdings Checkers is currently trialling a subscription deliver service, Xtra Savings Plus.
Source: © Shoprite Holdings Shoprite Holdings Checkers is currently trialling a subscription deliver service, Xtra Savings Plus.

The service allows for unlimited deliveries of groceries for Sixty60 customers for R100 a month given that the value of purchases is R350 or more. Currently customers pay a flat R35 delivery fee per order, excluding the driver’s tip.

The service is not open to everyone, as its website states: “Currently, Xtra Savings Plus is in beta testing, and we have invited selected customers to pilot the service.”

Source: Supplied
Watch: Checkers Sixty60 makes a bold delivery guarantee

28 Mar 2023

Shoprite does not have an official launch date for the model and will assess its viability and functionality before it commits to the service.

The company says it reserves the right to terminate Xtra Savings Plus and “by no means guaranteed” the offering would be made available to all customers in the future, as stated in the terms and conditions.

Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
