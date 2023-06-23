Checkers trials Xtra Savings Plus

Checkers is currently trialling a subscription delivery service, Xtra Savings Plus.

The service allows for unlimited deliveries of groceries for Sixty60 customers for R100 a month given that the value of purchases is R350 or more. Currently customers pay a flat R35 delivery fee per order, excluding the driver’s tip.

The service is not open to everyone, as its website states: “Currently, Xtra Savings Plus is in beta testing, and we have invited selected customers to pilot the service.”

Shoprite does not have an official launch date for the model and will assess its viability and functionality before it commits to the service.

The company says it reserves the right to terminate Xtra Savings Plus and “by no means guaranteed” the offering would be made available to all customers in the future, as stated in the terms and conditions.