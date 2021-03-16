How LG's innovative inverter technology is helping us live greener

Our world is run by technology. From the way we play to how we work and perform household chores, technological innovation is the driving force behind smart and connected living. It's proven itself to be a gateway of possibilities - pushing the limits of what was once only a "nice to have" to a daily necessity.

This is exactly what is so great about living right now. Forget, for a moment, about the negative events happening in the world, and focus on how far we’ve come as a civilisation. The sheer speed of innovation has led to countless breakthroughs, from cars to electric toothbrushes and all things in between – everyone can agree that technology has made life so much easier and convenient.One area where technology has really taken off and improved ordinary people’s lives is home electronics. Imagine how much time is saved nowadays thanks to the invention of microwaves, washing machines, and dishwashers. Push a button, flip a switch, and put on a cup of tea while you get on with your life – it’s as simple as that.Now that these appliances exist, it might not be clear to you how they can be improved even more. LG has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible further with the development of its inverter technology and continuous innovation. What does this do exactly? It’s a revolutionary technology that has the potential to save resources, increase efficiency, and enrich lives.As South Africans, we are always on the lookout for reliable, smart, and innovative ways to help streamline our daily activities. Not just that, but consumers and companies are increasing their focus on conserving precious resources and going green. Saving energy and conserving water will not only reduce your household expenses but also help preserve our beautiful planet for longer.LG's Smart Inverter technology reduces energy usage while offering better performance in home appliances like fridges, washing machines, dishwashers, and microwaves. The result? Appliances that use less electricity, food that lasts longer, shorter and more efficient washing cycles, and more precise cooking and defrosting at your fingertips. With South Africa’s current energy concerns very much top of mind, energy-saving appliances that don’t compromise on performance are perfectly suited to our environment.LG inverter technology plays a critical role in optimising the performance of the world’s best home appliances, helping consumers save time and money.Taking a closer look at what these appliances can do now might surprise you. For starters, LG fridges use Inverter Linear Compressors that offer precise temperature control (maintaining temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃) that keeps food fresher for longer. This reduces food wastage – again contributing to a greener way of living.LG Inverter Direct Drive washing machines not only save time and water, they also provide clean clothes to your family while lowering your electricity bill. Inverter tech makes it possible to do a load of laundry using just 67Wh - the equivalent of blow drying your hair for 4 minutes. It also intuitively adjusts water levels based on the load, helping to conserve this precious resource in a water-scarce country.The LG QuadWash dishwasher is designed with an Inverter Direct Drive Motor that boosts energy efficiency and does comprehensive cleaning quietly. Its motor adjusts the water intensity, so you’ll use the exactly the right amount of water whether you’re washing fragile dishware or pots and pans, giving consumers more convenience and less dirty work.Last, but certainly not least, is the LG NeoChef, the revolutionary microwave that promises the accurate and precise cooking and defrosting of food. Unlike other conventional microwaves, it uses LG's Smart Inverter technology to reduce temperature deviations, ensuring even and perfect cooking every time you step into the kitchen.The history of LG Electronics has always been associated with the company's desire to create a simpler, better life for consumers. Through optimisation and rigorous efficiency standards, LG has prominently positioned itself as one of the world’s most innovative brands that is considering how technology can make life better for everyone.