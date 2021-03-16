FMCG News South Africa

Menu

E-commerce Day

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

New compliance standard for hand sanitisers - SABS

16 Mar 2021
By: Kate Collier, Shane Johnson, and Matthew Ilsley
Almost a year after South Africa recorded its first Covid-19 case, the use of hand sanitisers has become commonplace, including at workplaces. The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has issued a new standard (amended SANS 490) for hand sanitisers. We summarise the key information from the new standard for employers below.
Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

New minimum alcohol content thresholds


Hand sanitisers with no "active" ingredients must have a minimum 70% alcohol content. Hand sanitisers with "active" ingredients must have a minimum of 60% alcohol content. "Active" ingredients are biologically active ingredients such as benzalkonium chloride.

Prohibited ingredients


The following hand sanitiser ingredients have been cited as having extraneous toxicity levels, posing a danger to users when absorbed through the skin:
  • Acetone
  • Methanol
  • Methylated sprits

These are now considered to be prohibited ingredients and hand sanitisers may no longer contain them.

South Africans aren't being protected from fake sanitisers: what needs to be done

Concern has been growing about safety issues related to hand sanitisers, and South Africa has been behind the curve in putting in place measures to ensure products are safe...

By Lise Korsten 21 Oct 2020


Packaging and labelling requirements


SANS 490 requires hand sanitisers to be packaged and labelled according to set standards. The amended SANS 490 adds further requirements for packaging and labelling. Hand sanitiser packaging may not contain cork closure lids and the labelling of hand sanitiser products must contain the following minimum information:
  • The registration number and full address of the manufacturer/producer
  • Alcohol percentage
  • "Flammable" warning
  • "Do not ingest" warning
  • "Store below certain temperature" warning
  • Whether the sanitiser is a gel or liquid
  • Volume or mass of the liquid or gel
  • The ingredients, and specifically the type of alcohol
  • Expiry date and batch number
  • Instructions for use
  • SABS-approved mark, if the manufacturer is a SABS-approved manufacturer or brand

The amended SANS 490 must be followed not only by hand sanitiser manufacturers but also employers who distribute hand sanitisers in the workplace. If hand sanitisers do not comply with the amended SANS 490, employers should not distribute them in the workplace.

By distributing hand sanitisers that comply with the amended SANS 490, employers will ensure that the health and safety of their employees and anyone else who may enter the workplace is sufficiently safeguarded.

About the author

Kate Collier, Shane Johnson, and Matthew Ilsley - Webber Wentzel
Comment

Read more: SABS, hand sanitisers, SA Bureau of Standards, Kate Collier, Shane Johnson, hand sanitiser

Related

Questions surrounding the Covid-19 Ters scheme extension18 Feb 2021
Covid-19 policy briefs must be realistic: a review by young southern African scientists20 Jan 2021
Recommended national minimum wage increase14 Dec 2020
SA exports locally-produced sanitisers for R1.66bn9 Dec 2020
South Africans aren't being protected from fake sanitisers: what needs to be done21 Oct 2020
What South Africans must do to avoid a resurgence of Covid-19 infections21 Oct 2020
New Labour Court decision on constructive dismissal sets high standard for intolerability16 Oct 2020
Resigning after disciplinary action but before sanction - what is the legal effect?14 Oct 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz