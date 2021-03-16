FMCG Company news South Africa

Dr. Beckmann Carpet Cleaner #LoveWhatWorksSA

16 Mar 2021
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
Treat tough carpet stains fast with the first carpet stain remover with an unique brush applicator. Dr. Beckmann's Carpet Stain Remover's oxi-powered formulation is able to effectively eliminate stubborn stains such as red wine and coffee.
Additionally, special ingredients are able to permanently eliminate the odours caused by the stain and leave a pleasant fresh scent, which is especially important when the staining is caused by pets (vomit, faeces or urine). Effective in removing upholstery stains in the home and car. #LoveWhatWorksSA #DrBeckmannCarpetCleaner

Available at selected Pick n Pay, Checkers, Spar and Dischem stores nationwide.




ACDOCO SA
ACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
