Makro and Diageo collaborate on exclusive Johnnie Walker Reserve Room

Makro Riversands in Johannesburg has opened the doors to its Johnnie Walker Reserve Room in partnership with premium spirits company Diageo.

Source: Supplied

According to research firm IRI, innovation and premiumisation keeps quality-conscious customers coming back - these are patrons who continue to demand a superior standard from their favourite brands. As consumer expectations rise, alcohol brands can't just push products, they need to create digital innovation-led experiences for the ever-conscious and aspirational consumer.

With this in mind, the local retail and liquor giants collaborated on the exclusive whiskey room to explore how to creatively shape moments of connection for both their consumers.

Source: Supplied

Diageo South Africa, head of reserve, Mandla Mthombeni comments, “We have had a long-standing relationship with Makro and the Riversands store was a perfect location to install our store-in-store experience. We want our aspirational patrons to walk in and feel immersed in the premiumness that Diageo South Africa offers.

“The concept arose from the idea of shaping the moments of connection – meaning that where there is an opportunity to engage with any brand there is an awareness and education job that needs to be done, so that our consumers feel connected to our brands.”

Source: Supplied

Adding element of edutainment

The Diageo Whiskey Room experience will be open to the public and activated every Thursday to Saturday until the end of December.

Shoppers can engage with whiskey brands from Diageo South Africa such as the Johnnie Walker Blue, Diageo single malts lead by The Singleton, Talisker 10, Lagavulin 16yr, Caol lla 12yr, Cardhu 12yr, Dalwhinnie, future Diageo Reserve Special Releases and the Gold Icon Pack which is a gifting option available at Makro.

This experience will also drive edutainment in expressing the different Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch whiskies and Diageo Reserve Single malts based on their taste profiles.

Mpho Thagisa, liquor vice president at Makro adds that the partnership is another way of ushering in innovative experiences for the retailer's customers. “This is the second in-store experience for Makro Liquor. We look forward to bringing our customers new and innovative ways of engaging with our brand. The collaboration with Diageo South Africa has unlocked next-level shopping experiences to life for our customers.”