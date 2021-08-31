Largest Puma store in SA opens in Durban

Puma has reopened the doors to its store in Durban's Gateway Theatre of Shopping, following a significant refurbishment and extension that now makes it the largest Puma store in South Africa.

The redesigned store offers customers sections dedicated to their specific interests and a section devoted to kids.A UGC (user-generated content) wall will be installed in the coming weeks to encourage customer engagement by showcasing their tags on Instagram.Store features include:• A Select section housing the latest Puma collaborations with the likes of Nintendo, Mr Doodle, Maison Kitsune, Felipe Pantone, Aka Boku and Michael Lau.• A dedicated kids section.• The Teamsport section showcases an extensive selection of apparel for all Puma-sponsored football and rugby teams including Manchester City, Italy, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Mamelodi Sundowns and the Vodacom Bulls.• The Run/Train/Fit section offers the latest running and training gear and apparel and features a Technogym treadmill for testing out the Nitro running shoe range.• An expanded Motorsport offering.“In particular we have expanded our incredible offering across different categories to meet the massive interest from our Durban customers,” said Kirill Kazakov, senior team head retail Puma South Africa. “We also are able to increase in-store stock levels including plus-size options and our sustainability product.”