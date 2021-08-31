Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

KAS Africa

TFG (The Foschini Group)

Ackermans

Smart Media

LG

Mpact Plastics

Monetary Library

Heineken South Africa

Distell

Insight Survey

Bizcommunity.com

Burger King

Ninety9cents

Kantar

Ask Afrika

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Largest Puma store in SA opens in Durban

31 Aug 2021
Puma has reopened the doors to its store in Durban's Gateway Theatre of Shopping, following a significant refurbishment and extension that now makes it the largest Puma store in South Africa.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The redesigned store offers customers sections dedicated to their specific interests and a section devoted to kids.

A UGC (user-generated content) wall will be installed in the coming weeks to encourage customer engagement by showcasing their tags on Instagram.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Store features include:

• A Select section housing the latest Puma collaborations with the likes of Nintendo, Mr Doodle, Maison Kitsune, Felipe Pantone, Aka Boku and Michael Lau.

• A dedicated kids section.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

• The Teamsport section showcases an extensive selection of apparel for all Puma-sponsored football and rugby teams including Manchester City, Italy, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Mamelodi Sundowns and the Vodacom Bulls.

• The Run/Train/Fit section offers the latest running and training gear and apparel and features a Technogym treadmill for testing out the Nitro running shoe range.

• An expanded Motorsport offering.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

“In particular we have expanded our incredible offering across different categories to meet the massive interest from our Durban customers,” said Kirill Kazakov, senior team head retail Puma South Africa. “We also are able to increase in-store stock levels including plus-size options and our sustainability product.”
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: Puma, clothing retail, store design, sportswear, Gateway Theatre of Shopping, athleisure

News


Show more
Let's do Biz