Breaking news: Burger King's latest surprise starts 2021 off right

A good surprise can make your day, but a great surprise can start your entire year off on the right foot. This is why Burger King® South Africa is stepping in to deliver their best surprise yet for burger fans everywhere - the new Mystery Burger.
Ezelna Jones, marketing executive at Burger King® South Africa, explains that until the end of February 2021 fans can purchase a Mystery Burger Box for only R29.90. “Is there a better way to start a year than with a mind-blowing surprise? Buying a Mystery Burger Box at any Burger King® restaurant in the next two months, is certain to give hungry burger aficionados some unexpected and awesome experiences.”
Each Mystery Burger Box randomly contains one of eight delicious premium Burger King Burgers. No matter which one you get, it’s the nicest surprise every time. The Double Whopper, Big King® XXL and Rodeo King are just some of the premium burgers that fans might find inside of every Mystery Burger Box.
“We know that January and February are usually budget months for many South Africans. For the price of Burger King®’s most affordable burger, you can now experiment and possibly discover your new favourite burger for 2021,” Jones says.
So how do you get in on the nicest surprise? Simply walk into any Burger King® South Africa restaurant and order a Mystery Burger Box for only R29.90. Get ready to love surprises again.
