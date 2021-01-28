Retailers News South Africa

Musica is shutting down

28 Jan 2021
South African entertainment retailer Musica will close its doors after 29 years of operation.

Credit: V&A Waterfront

The Clicks Group, which acquired Musica in 1992, said that Musica has been operating in a declining market for several years owing to the structural shift globally to the digital consumption of music, movies and games from the traditional physical format.

"The inevitable demise of the brand has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in the rapid decline in foot traffic in destination malls where Musica stores are typically located," Clicks said.

The full closure of Musica will take effect from 31 May 2021.

Musica has closed 19 stores since the start of the 2021 financial year and is currently trading from 59 outlets. The remaining stores will be closed as leases expire over the next four months when the majority of leases terminate.

In the stores that have been closed since September 2020, the Musica staff have been absorbed into the group's expanding health and beauty store network. "Management is committed to accommodating the remaining staff within the group where this is operationally feasible," Clicks said.

Musica was the country's leading music and entertainment retail brand for several decades. South Africans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the closure and reminisce about their in-store experience:






Comment

