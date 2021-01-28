Musica is shutting down

Credit: V&A Waterfront
Listening to new albums at Musica while my mom was shopping is an experience I’ll always cherish. https://t.co/7AmklXz3KQ— Nyaki (@nyaki_merafe) January 28, 2021
Really sad about what’s become of Musica. Could spend hours in a store, browsing and listening to cd’s. Also spent a fair chunk of money on R&B compilation cd’s. But these days we store and consume our music digitally from our phones in most cases. https://t.co/gpnolMhiRW— Morne Esben (@Morne13) January 28, 2021
I'm surprised it took this long— Caiphus Kgosana (@CaiphusK_11) January 28, 2021
Musica closes down – BusinessTech https://t.co/ZjTbiZS1UR
What’s happening to Musica is sad...but the world is shifting most things to digital platforms ����♀️— Ceboh Mbarli Mbambo (@uCeboh_Mbambo) January 28, 2021
I cant even play CD’s in my car cz most new cars no longer have CD players they’ve got Bluetooth qha����
We no longer buy DVDs we stream...
Kubi for businesses but ke����♀️����♀️
So all these years Musica, the leaders in music and entertainment retail couldn't find innovative ideas to match / stay ahead of competition ����♂️— Simtholile Mnisi ���� (@simtho_mnisi) January 28, 2021
Clicks | #Musica https://t.co/gQGuEeGjeX
Clicks group is closing down Musica. This is the end of an era for many of us.☹— Eazy Ed�� (@TheEazyEd) January 28, 2021
Do you still remember some of the CDs you bought at #Musica? @DJFreshSA pic.twitter.com/9raB56VUeA