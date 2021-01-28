Musica is shutting down

South African entertainment retailer Musica will close its doors after 29 years of operation.

Credit: V&A Waterfront

Listening to new albums at Musica while my mom was shopping is an experience I’ll always cherish. https://t.co/7AmklXz3KQ — Nyaki (@nyaki_merafe) January 28, 2021

Really sad about what’s become of Musica. Could spend hours in a store, browsing and listening to cd’s. Also spent a fair chunk of money on R&B compilation cd’s. But these days we store and consume our music digitally from our phones in most cases. https://t.co/gpnolMhiRW — Morne Esben (@Morne13) January 28, 2021

I'm surprised it took this long



Musica closes down – BusinessTech https://t.co/ZjTbiZS1UR — Caiphus Kgosana (@CaiphusK_11) January 28, 2021

What’s happening to Musica is sad...but the world is shifting most things to digital platforms ����‍♀️



I cant even play CD’s in my car cz most new cars no longer have CD players they’ve got Bluetooth qha����



We no longer buy DVDs we stream...



Kubi for businesses but ke����‍♀️����‍♀️ — Ceboh Mbarli Mbambo (@uCeboh_Mbambo) January 28, 2021

So all these years Musica, the leaders in music and entertainment retail couldn't find innovative ideas to match / stay ahead of competition ����‍♂️



Clicks | #Musica https://t.co/gQGuEeGjeX — Simtholile Mnisi ���� (@simtho_mnisi) January 28, 2021

Clicks group is closing down Musica. This is the end of an era for many of us.☹



Do you still remember some of the CDs you bought at #Musica? @DJFreshSA pic.twitter.com/9raB56VUeA — Eazy Ed�� (@TheEazyEd) January 28, 2021

The Clicks Group, which acquired Musica in 1992, said that Musica has been operating in a declining market for several years owing to the structural shift globally to the digital consumption of music, movies and games from the traditional physical format."The inevitable demise of the brand has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in the rapid decline in foot traffic in destination malls where Musica stores are typically located," Clicks said.The full closure of Musica will take effect from 31 May 2021.Musica has closed 19 stores since the start of the 2021 financial year and is currently trading from 59 outlets. The remaining stores will be closed as leases expire over the next four months when the majority of leases terminate.In the stores that have been closed since September 2020, the Musica staff have been absorbed into the group's expanding health and beauty store network. "Management is committed to accommodating the remaining staff within the group where this is operationally feasible," Clicks said.Musica was the country's leading music and entertainment retail brand for several decades. South Africans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the closure and reminisce about their in-store experience: