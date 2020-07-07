Massmart may cut 1,800 jobs at Game stores

Massmart said in a shareholder statement on Tuesday that it has started a consultation process under Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act. This process may affect 1,800 employees at Game stores in South Africa.
Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act governs, among other things, the procedures that companies must take ahead of any possible retrenchment.
The consultation follows a recently completed assessment of opportunities to improve Game's "store efficiencies", the retail group said.
Massmart is majority-owned by Walmart and, in addition to Game, operates a number of retail and wholesale chains including Makro, Builders Warehouse, Masscash and Cambridge Foods.
A Reuters report
notes that Massmart stated earlier this year that it would cut costs and restructure into wholesale and retail units, but the impact of the virus has accelerated some of the turnaround strategies.
In March, the company announced the closure of all of its non-performing stores, which included 23 Dion Wired stores.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Game brand
.