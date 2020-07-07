Clover Mama Afrika takes CSR category in CEO Today Africa Awards

The Clover Mama Afrika project has been awarded in the 2020 edition of the CEO Today Africa Awards under the Corporate Social Responsibility category.

Prof Vlok with the mamas of the Clover Mama Afrika project click to enlarge

Pillars of strength

“This is an award that we did not enter but Clover Mama Afrika was identified as a respected project who isn’t afraid to think outside the box. Clover Mama Afrika features amongst other respected winners under different categories from Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Botswana and Egypt. This is truly a proud moment for us all and we thank our Clover exco team and project partners for their continued support that enables us to be recognised beyond our borders,” said Professor Elain Vlok, Clover manager, Clover Mama Afrika Trust.The CEO Today Africa Awards recognises, identifies, and honours companies and their C-level executives operating within Africa. The finalists were selected by its editorial team to contest for the various regional categories which included Product Quality, Service Delivery and Corporate Social Responsibility.Led by Prof Vlok, who embarked on the Clover Mama Afrika project 16 years ago, at the heart of the project are the “mamas” who already act as pillars of strength in their communities. The project is based on the concept of empowering community caregivers with practical skills, which they pass on to others to earn a sustainable income and better service their communities to improve the lives of people living in poverty.“I graciously thank the team at CEO Today Africa for this fantastic award of recognition which serves as a huge reminder of the hard work each one of us at the project, and each one of the mamas does on a daily basis, to make this project as successful as it is,” ends Prof Vlok.