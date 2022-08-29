Industries

    Prestige names Brandfundi 'Brand Communication Company of the Year'

    29 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Brandfundi
    Based on service excellence, innovative practices, values, ethics, and performance consistency, Brandfundi was just awarded Brand Communication Company of the Year - Gauteng, by The Prestige Awards. This is the boutique agency's third consecutive win in these awards.
    Prestige names Brandfundi 'Brand Communication Company of the Year'

    The Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized companies that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months. Following a submission that demonstrates evidence of work, positive feedback from clients, industry awards, and highlights of the most outstanding parts of the business, the panel of judges selected Brandfundi as the category winner.

    Michelle Cavé, agency founder and managing director, expressed, “The brand communications space is saturated and highly competitive, and being recognised doesn’t come easy. Since Covid took a back seat, Brandfundi has been growing. The agency has matured; we’ve outgrown survival mode and entered a more structured, forward-thinking phase that has seen us perform better than ever. It has been hard work but paid off in many invaluable ways.”

    Brandfundi launched seven years ago. During this time, the team has become synonymous with being professional, organised, and proactive. The Brandfundi team becomes personally invested ambassadors of its client’s brands. They’re problem-solvers who aren’t afraid to challenge a direction that may not be of value to the client’s brand vision.

    The Prestige Awards has been running internationally for more than 16 years, and only in 2017 did the awards committee introduce its regional awards to recognise smaller, independent businesses that are extremely successful on a local or national level.

    Brandfundi
    Brandfundi is a boutique brand communications agency, specialising in Public Relations and Marketing. We exist to provide expert brand communications services to companies in the B2B space, helping to build, repair and/or protect brand reputations with integrity and professionalism.
