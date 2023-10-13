Tetra Pak, Clover launches new packaging material

Tetra Pak will produce Clover's premium custard "Clover Bliss Double Cream" using the new Tetra Pak Tetra Brik Aseptic 1000 square metallic packaging material which will help products stand out on the shelf.

Lebohang MothobiTilo, marketing director, Tetra Pak Southern Africa, said: “Tetra Pak has long been at the forefront of packaging innovation and continues this trend with the introduction of the metallized paperboard, which brings a deluxe look and communicates a modern and premium brand positioning. It gives a great shelf impact and is ideally suited to create a dramatic impression. It allows designs, brand names, and / or logos pop out with a tin-like metallic effect, bringing a contrast between metallic and non-metallic to emphasise key product aspects”.

She added, “this new packaging material helps brands enhance their brand expression. In a cluttered world where it is becoming increasingly difficult to catch consumers’ attention, this brings endless possibilities for product differentiation and to convey a brand’s unique identity, helping our customers enhance their brand at no additional investment, making it a cost-effective solution to their needs.”

"We're thrilled to introduce Clover Bliss Double Cream Custard to dessert lovers everywhere," said Stuart Wade, business unit head: Snacking at Clover. "This innovative custard is the culmination of our dedication to providing our consumers with a truly exceptional dessert experience. With this unique metallic packaging, Clover Bliss will stand out on shelf versus all competitors. We believe that everyone deserves a taste of Bliss, and our Bliss Double Cream Custard delivers just that."

Tetra Pak Metallized allows customers to evolve their packaging designs without any new installations or investment. It has minimal impact on customer production set-up and allows customers full flexibility to experiment with new designs or change existing ones.