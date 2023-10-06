Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SafripolEcentric Payment SystemsBurger KingInsight SurveyKLACatchwordsAfriGISBizcommunity.comSmart MediaMpactSportsmans WarehouseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Packaging Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Safripol's Aspire makes bottle-to-bottle recycling a reality for South Africa

6 Oct 2023
Issued by: Safripol
Safripol's first commercial recycled polymer product under its PET range is already proving to be a game-changer across the entire plastic waste recycling value chain.
Safripol's Aspire makes bottle-to-bottle recycling a reality for South Africa

The plastic bottle that gets thrown away can end up back on the shelves as a new product in a development that is an important leap forward in the drive to achieve a true circular economy for plastic.

Achieving sustainability targets

What’s good for the environment is good for everyone, including business.

Aspire®, a new, recycled polyethylene terephthalate or rPET product incorporating 15% and 25% post-consumer recycled plastic resin, is available to Safripol customers as a ‘one bag’ solution.

In commercial terms that means that convertors have access to a single product, with no need for them to mix, that contains recycled post-consumer waste at levels that comply with national legislation and global regulations.

In fact, Aspire® allows for product that exceeds the stipulations of the South African Waste Act and has Recycled Content Certification and Food Contact Compliance Approval.

The development of Safripol’s recycled polymer portfolio is also aligned with the government’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation which is now in its second year of implementation.

Nico van Niekerk, chief executive officer of Safripol said: “We are leveraging our technical expertise, state-of-the-art polymerisation infrastructure, operational excellence, and economies of scale to address the circular economy and provide a competitive product to the market aligned with the mandated extended producer responsibility targets for recycling and recycled content. Safripol is being seen as a leading voice in plastic sustainability.”

A product that’s making a difference

The new product is making a meaningful difference to sustainability across the recycling value chain. With bottle-to-bottle recycling a reality, it will become more obvious to consumers that plastic waste has a real value, encouraging greater efforts to recycle. Waste reclaimers will get more plastic waste, buy-back centres will collect and process more plastic, and manufacturers will create more products using recycled material.

That means less plastic in landfills already reaching capacity and a reduction in carbon emissions. We limit the need to make virgin plastic, reducing energy use, lowering our carbon footprint, and therefore making progress in the efforts to reduce climate change.



NextOptions
Safripol
Safripol focuses on producing high-quality polymers for use in a variety of different sectors, including the infrastructure, telecommunications, agriculture, packaging, manufacturing, and medical sectors.

Related

Safripol announces bottle-to-bottle product
KAP LimitedSafripol announces bottle-to-bottle product14 Mar 2023
2023 Pressure Pipe Conference: Safripol emphasises significance of sustainability
2023 Pressure Pipe Conference: Safripol emphasises significance of sustainability20 Feb 2023
Safripol receives international ISO approval for PE100 Polyethylene Resin
SafripolSafripol receives international ISO approval for PE100 Polyethylene Resin13 Feb 2023
The war on waste needs strong partnerships
KAP LimitedThe war on waste needs strong partnerships6 Dec 2022
We're going to war
KAP LimitedWe're going to war30 Nov 2022
Help support the Safripol Toy Campaign
KAP LimitedHelp support the Safripol Toy Campaign14 Nov 2022
Welcome to the Safripol toy campaign
KAP LimitedWelcome to the Safripol toy campaign17 Oct 2022
Bophelo Recycling recognised for improving lives, livelihoods in Ermelo
Bophelo Recycling recognised for improving lives, livelihoods in Ermelo8 Dec 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz