First Choice introduces bio-based fresh milk ESL packaging

First Choice has introduced its new fresh milk Extended Shelf Life (ESL) packaging made from bio-based material. Woodlands Dairy, the manufacturer of First Choice's ESL milk, partnered with Nampak, its extended shelf life pack suppliers, to bring this pack to market.

Growing demand for recyclability, sustainability and eco-friendliness

Sporting a new look and feel, the pack incorporates the new green biobased as well as biobased messaging.Says Marisa Maccaferri, marketing manager for Woodlands Dairy and First Choice: “This relaunch is not our first in our sustainability journey. Besides all the initiatives at our mega plant in Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape, we were the first in the country to move to bio-based packaging materials on most of our UHT products. The new ESL pack closures are partly made from plastics derived from plant-based material.“Plant-based or bio-based materials are made from renewable resources that can be sustainably planted and harvested, such as sugar cane. Our cartons are also greener and made from more than 80% plant-based raw materials, which ensures that the whole pack is now 100% recyclable. We truly believe in reducing our impact on the environment and these new closures and packs will ultimately help us do just that.”Maccaferri continues: “From a quality perspective we use the Pure-Lac Ultra Pasteurisation system to reduce the microbial count beyond normal pasteurisation methods without any chemical treatment, loss of nutrients or compromising on the great milk taste. Nutrients in milk are sensitive to light, which is why the paperboard carton of our First Choice ESL milk is the ideal way to preserve the goodness of milk. All of these quality measures help us extend the shelf life of our fresh milk to 35 days from the date of manufacture.”According to Maccaferri, consumers are increasingly becoming eco-conscious and demand recyclability, sustainability and eco-friendliness from the brands they buy. “We can’t agree more! Most plastics still use non-renewable, petroleum-based resources such as oil as a key ingredient, which has a negative impact on the environment. Packs made from renewable materials are the obvious choice as its both eco-friendly and sustainable.”The QR code on the back of the new pack will also help consumers find their nearest paper recycling bank so that they can do their part for their environment. The rollout of the new packaging will begin in the Eastern Cape, with other provinces following suit.