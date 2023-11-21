Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DistellBabyYumYum.co.zaMpactJoe PublicMACmobileHustle MediaBataGrey AfricaOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareTechsys DigitalCatchwordsOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Have the last laugh and stand to live the boss life with Savanna this summer

    Issued by Distell
    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    After having dug deep and lagged at all your boss’s jokes throughout the year, you deserve the last laugh over bonus season. Forget the usual in-cider trading drama, there is an easier way to cash in for a bonus and live it up, boss style. Picture this: you and yours, living the boss life, sipping on some crisp and dry Savanna Premium Cider and chuckling at life – sounds epic, right?

    Savanna is giving away R1m worth in cash prizes this summer. Throughout the year you are grinding away in your day jobs, daydreaming of an in-cider cash injection over the festive season, skawara Savanna's got your back.

    "Siyavanna South Ahh, we know you have been doing your best to secure that 13th cheque,"’ says Kayla Hendricks, Savanna's senior brand manager. "Whether you've never had a bonus, or your company is tightening the purse strings, everyone deserves a taste of the boss life this Dezemba. And Savanna Boss Bonuses are calling your name."

    Fede, what do you need to do to bank one of these Boss Bonuses? Just buy any crisp and dry Savanna, dial *120*20086# or scan the QR code, enter your undercap code, and voila! You're in the running to claim one of ten Boss Bonuses.

    Savanna's on a mission to add some much needed lags to your festive, so who better to join forces with than comedian extraordinaire, Mpho Popps and his pet friend, uBova, having some nice times. So, embrace the laughter, sip that Savanna and may the boss vibes be ever in your favour.

    "Our wish is for everyone to have a safe, laughter-filled festive season, drinking nicely while living it up like a true boss," says Hendricks.

    There you have it. Savanna, the key to your boss lifestyle this festive.

    Savanna – It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

    #SavannaBossBonus #DrinkNicely

    Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.
    Instagram: @savannacider
    Facebook: @SavannaCider
    Twitter: @SavannaCider
    YouTube: SavannaCider

    About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

    Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

    Read more: Facebook, YouTube
    NextOptions
    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.

    Related

    Transforming education in Tanzania
    SnapplifyTransforming education in Tanzania
    Sold out show as Gagasi FM celebrates 10 years of Beach Fest
    Gagasi FMSold out show as Gagasi FM celebrates 10 years of Beach Fest
    Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé launches globally 1 December - Ster-Kinekor tickets on sale now
    aHead Marketing ServicesRenaissance: A film by Beyoncé launches globally 1 December - Ster-Kinekor tickets on sale now
    Image supplied. Digitlab’s industry report, Insight 2024: The State of Digital, offers a detailed analysis of the digital marketing arena
    Insight 2024: The State of Digital report provides digital marketing insights
    14 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. Managing director of Google Africa, Alex Okosi, has been named by the annual UK Powerlist for the third consecutive year
    Alex Okasi, Google Africa MD, on UK's Powerlist for 3rd consecutive year
    8 Nov 2023
    An open letter to Facebook from a very frustrated marketer
    An open letter to Facebook from a very frustrated marketer
     6 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Radio journalist in the Philippines fatally shot live on Facebook during broadcast
    6 Nov 2023
    The Duracell Bunny is the new hero of Christmas in new integrated campaign from Wunderman Thompson
    Wunderman ThompsonThe Duracell Bunny is the new hero of Christmas in new integrated campaign from Wunderman Thompson
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz