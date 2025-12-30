Starbucks fuels Beast Games

Starbucks is teaming up with YouTube megastar MrBeast in a high-profile collaboration designed to blur the lines between screen and store, bringing surprise-driven fan moments to coffeehouses across the US and online audiences worldwide. The partnership is timed to coincide with the launch of Beast Games: Strong vs. Smart on Prime Video on 7 January, one of the world’s biggest competition shows.

Strong vs Smart

Fronted by Jimmy Donaldson — the creator behind the most-subscribed YouTube channel globally — the collaboration taps into the reach of MrBeast’s 454 million subscribers, more than one billion followers across social platforms, and over two billion monthly views.

Starbucks will be powering the competition throughout Season 2, which promises to be bigger, bolder, and more intense than ever. MrBeast has assembled 100 of the planet’s strongest competitors and 100 of the world’s smartest minds. “Strong vs. Smart” will battle for an eye-watering $5,000,000 prize. As players face off in the ultimate collision of brain and biceps, alliances will form and trust will break. Every challenge pushes the limits of human strength, intelligence and strategy.

Inside Beast City, contestants will have complimentary 24/7 access to a Starbucks, serving their favourite Starbucks drinks and food around the clock. Throughout the season of challenges, competitors can also look forward to surprise prizes from Starbucks.

Iconic communities

“The collaboration between Beast Games and Starbucks brings together two iconic communities loved worldwide,” said Tressie Lieberman, global chief brand officer at Starbucks. “When contestants saw Starbucks on set, they said it felt like home – and that’s exactly what we hoped to deliver. We are thrilled that fans can participate too, and they are in for a treat with the Cannon Ball – a barista-created drink that became an instant hit with contestants and even made its way into a challenge.”

“The Beast Games competitors pushed themselves to the limit on a daily basis, so we were excited that Starbucks was up for the challenge of powering the competition and helping our contestants recharge in Beast City,” said Beau Avril, senior vice opresident of Global Media and Partnerships at Beast Industries. “We can’t wait for fans everywhere to taste a little bit of the action with the new Cannon Ball Drink.”