    Deadline for comments on anti-money laundering draft bill extended

    The National Treasury has extended the deadline for the submission of comments on the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Bill, 2025 (the draft Bill).
    20 Feb 2026
    20 Feb 2026
    Image source: Getty Images
    Image source: Getty Images

    The Bill, published on 14 January 2026, has been extended for a period of 30 days.

    “National Treasury would like to notify the public that comments can still be submitted on the draft Bill as the deadline for the submission of public comments was extended to 2 March 2026, as per Government Notice No. 7141, contained in Government Gazette No. 54172 published on 19 February 2026.”

    The draft Bill seeks to strengthen the country’s anti-money laundering and combating terrorism financing (AML/CFT) system by addressing the remaining deficiencies identified in the 2021 Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Mutual Evaluation Report for South Africa, and also during the remedial process that culminated in South Africa exiting the FATF greylist in October 2025.

    South Africa was placed on the greylist in February 2023 and has been subsequently delisted after successfully implementing key reforms to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

    The draft Bill can be accessed on the National Treasury website www.treasury.gov.za.

    All written comments can be forwarded to the National Treasury at az.vog.yrusaert@noitalsigeltfardtnemmoC by the close of business on 2 March 2026.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

