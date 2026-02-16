When to stop Googling and call the vet: Expert advice on pet allergies from dotsure.co.za

When it comes to allergic reactions in pets, expert advice matters. Dr Tiaan Venter explains when antihistamines help – and when it’s time to call the vet.

It usually begins with a moment of panic.

A dog’s nose starts swelling. A cat won’t stop scratching. Sneezing turns into wheezing. Within minutes, a worried pet parent is standing in front of the medicine cupboard, phone in one hand, antihistamine in the other, searching: Can dogs take human allergy medicine?

According to dotsure.co.za’s Vet of the Month, Dr Tiaan Venter from Langenhovenpark Animal Clinic, this is exactly the moment when many good-intentioned pet parents make mistakes. “Some antihistamines can be used safely in pets ,” he says, “but only the correct ones, at the correct dose, and for the correct type of allergy. The wrong choice can do more harm than good .”

Showing your whiskered, wet-nosed, and tail-wagging pet love responsibly, means knowing when to call the vet instead.

Which allergic reactions may benefit from antihistamines?

Antihistamines block histamine, the chemical responsible for swelling, itching and sneezing during allergic reactions. They are most helpful for sudden, short-term reactions such as:

Facial swelling from insect stings



Sneezing fits and nasal discharge



Mild hives and itching



Seasonal allergies

They are far less effective for chronic skin disease, tick bite-related reactions or long-standing food allergies. “If a dog has been itchy for weeks, antihistamines are unlikely to solve the problem ,” Dr Venter explains. “That’s when proper diagnostics and treatment are needed .”

What medication is safe and what to avoid?

Not every over-the-counter allergy tablet belongs in a pet’s bowl. Combination cold and flu products are particularly dangerous, especially those containing:

Paracetamol



Pseudoephedrine



Caffeine

Vet-approved options may include cetirizine, chlorpheniramine and mepyramine, but only under veterinary guidance.

“If those safer options aren’t available, don’t give anything until you’ve spoken to your vet ,” he advises.

Why dosing is critical

When it comes to antihistamine dosage for pets, guessing is risky. Cats are far more sensitive than dogs, and dose depends on:

Body weight



Active ingredient



Medication strength

General guidelines include:

Small to medium dogs: half a tablet



Large dogs: one tablet



Adult cats: small, measured syrup doses

Children’s antihistamine syrups are sometimes used safely, but only after veterinary advice. “Pet parents usually under-dose rather than overdose ,” says Dr Venter, “but we still recommend contacting a vet before administering anything .”

Side effects and signs of overdose

Most pets tolerate antihistamines well, but side effects may include vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy or hyperactivity. Rare overdose symptoms include tremors, seizures or extreme drowsiness.

“When a dog starts vomiting after medication, becomes disorientated, or symptoms worsen rapidly, that’s when you stop waiting and call the vet ,” he says.

When to stop Googling and seek help

Showing your pet love isn’t about quick fixes, it’s about safe choices. Pause before you medicate. Ask before you dose. And ensure that every treatment starts with expert advice.

Allergies can look minor, but they can escalate quickly. A swollen airway, severe reaction or incorrect medication can become life-threatening. That’s why dotsure.co.za’s Vet of the Month urges pet parents to pause before medicating. “A quick phone call or WhatsApp to your vet can prevent serious harm ,” he says. In the end, responsible pet parenting sometimes means resisting the urge to play doctor and trusting the professionals instead.

When it comes to itchy paws, swollen faces and worried pet parents, the safest treatment often starts with one simple step: calling the vet.

