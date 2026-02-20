SA opens Chinese market with first stone fruit shipment

South Africa has exported its first shipment of stone fruit to China, marking the start of a new trade protocol expected to expand the country’s deciduous fruit exports. Approximately 20,000 cartons of premium plums, including African Delight and Ruby Star varieties, left the Freshness First Packhouse in Franschhoek for the Chinese market.

The export was overseen by Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen and Chinese Ambassador Wu Peng. Minister Steenhuisen described the opening of the Chinese market as a “fundamental necessity” for South Africa’s economic growth.

"The Chinese market is a strategic necessity, not merely an opportunity for South Africa’s agricultural resilience. This is a milestone that Ambassador Peng and I have worked toward together, and today I am happy that we have realised it," he said.

The export follows a bilateral trade agreement granting South African produce 0% tariff access to China, which improves the competitiveness of local farmers internationally.

Market potential and expansion plans

China imports about $200bn in agricultural products annually. South Africa currently holds a 0.4% share, with the government aiming to double the R400m export value of stone fruit within four years.

"South Africa does have the capacity to provide the quality and quantity of fruit that consumers in China will enjoy," Minister Steenhuisen said. "The implementation of this stone fruit protocol will offset the immediate impact of tariffs imposed by other trading partners, particularly on plums. I am confident that our volumes into the Chinese market are going to increase tremendously."

This shipment is the first phase of a wider strategy. Protocols for cherries are nearing completion, and blueberries are expected to follow later in 2026. Minister Steenhuisen also acknowledged the role of growers, packhouse staff, and industry stakeholders in meeting the strict phytosanitary requirements for export.