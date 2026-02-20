South Africa
Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA opens Chinese market with first stone fruit shipment

    South Africa has exported its first shipment of stone fruit to China, marking the start of a new trade protocol expected to expand the country’s deciduous fruit exports. Approximately 20,000 cartons of premium plums, including African Delight and Ruby Star varieties, left the Freshness First Packhouse in Franschhoek for the Chinese market.
    20 Feb 2026
    20 Feb 2026
    Source: Department of Agriculture Twitter
    Source: Department of Agriculture Twitter

    The export was overseen by Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen and Chinese Ambassador Wu Peng. Minister Steenhuisen described the opening of the Chinese market as a “fundamental necessity” for South Africa’s economic growth.

    "The Chinese market is a strategic necessity, not merely an opportunity for South Africa’s agricultural resilience. This is a milestone that Ambassador Peng and I have worked toward together, and today I am happy that we have realised it," he said.

    The export follows a bilateral trade agreement granting South African produce 0% tariff access to China, which improves the competitiveness of local farmers internationally.

    Market potential and expansion plans

    China imports about $200bn in agricultural products annually. South Africa currently holds a 0.4% share, with the government aiming to double the R400m export value of stone fruit within four years.

    "South Africa does have the capacity to provide the quality and quantity of fruit that consumers in China will enjoy," Minister Steenhuisen said. "The implementation of this stone fruit protocol will offset the immediate impact of tariffs imposed by other trading partners, particularly on plums. I am confident that our volumes into the Chinese market are going to increase tremendously."

    This shipment is the first phase of a wider strategy. Protocols for cherries are nearing completion, and blueberries are expected to follow later in 2026. Minister Steenhuisen also acknowledged the role of growers, packhouse staff, and industry stakeholders in meeting the strict phytosanitary requirements for export.

    Read more: Agribusiness, fruit export, agricultural exports, deciduous fruit industry, John Steenhuisen, South African agriculture, stone fruit, agricultural trade, agroprocessing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz