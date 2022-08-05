Who's on top in corporate FMCG retail?

The total FMCG market has an estimated value of R655bn* at end 2021 and is divided up into three contributing channels – corporate retail, formal independents and direct to supplier – with the corporates contributing 65% to the total market. For suppliers or service providers to corporate FMCG retailers, the starting point when planning resource allocation for best ROI is a thorough understanding of their retailer customers’ performance and strategy.
Trade Intelligence’s Corporate Retail Comparative Online Briefing will provide insights into who is winning (and losing) in corporate FMCG retail, as well as a view on shifting dynamics within the market. The event will be held on 16 August 2022 and will compare the financial performances of the Shoprite Group, Pick n Pay Group, SPAR, Massmart, Woolworths, Clicks and Dis-Chem across sales and operational areas. The briefing will use FY2021 as the complete year of comparison, with HY/FY2022 data reported where relevant.
It goes without saying that it has been tough out there for businesses and consumers alike, and although FMCG retailers have generally fared better than other retailer types thanks to the essential nature of the products they sell, the headwinds have been strong.
The Corporate Retail Comparative Online Briefing would benefit all FMCG supplier management across key functions, such as customer, commercial, operations and supply chain teams.
For more information, click here or contact Shelley van Heerden on az.oc.ecnegilletniedart@yellehs or +27 [0] 31 303 2803.
Note: *Trade Intelligence market size estimates based on sales of FMCG including: