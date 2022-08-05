Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BataNielsenIQKantarBizcommunity.comPerfect WordKLAAckermansRX AfricaSWITCH ENERGY DRINKPyrotecDistellMeltwaterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Stockroom Controller Pietermaritzburg
  • Stockroom Controller Durban
  • Stockroom Controller Durban
  • Allocator - Outdoor Accessories Cape Town
  • IM Technical Writer Edenvale
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Who's on top in corporate FMCG retail?

    5 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Trade Intelligence
    Align your resouurces with the winners
    Who's on top in corporate FMCG retail?

    The total FMCG market has an estimated value of R655bn* at end 2021 and is divided up into three contributing channels – corporate retail, formal independents and direct to supplier – with the corporates contributing 65% to the total market. For suppliers or service providers to corporate FMCG retailers, the starting point when planning resource allocation for best ROI is a thorough understanding of their retailer customers’ performance and strategy.

    Trade Intelligence’s Corporate Retail Comparative Online Briefing will provide insights into who is winning (and losing) in corporate FMCG retail, as well as a view on shifting dynamics within the market. The event will be held on 16 August 2022 and will compare the financial performances of the Shoprite Group, Pick n Pay Group, SPAR, Massmart, Woolworths, Clicks and Dis-Chem across sales and operational areas. The briefing will use FY2021 as the complete year of comparison, with HY/FY2022 data reported where relevant.

    It goes without saying that it has been tough out there for businesses and consumers alike, and although FMCG retailers have generally fared better than other retailer types thanks to the essential nature of the products they sell, the headwinds have been strong.

    Some of the key information uncovered and discussed during the briefing will include:

    • Combined Group turnover

      across the seven retailers was up +5.0% year-on-year for FY2021. This total growth hides mixed results as retailers managed varying internal and external challenges and opportunities. Part of this growth can be attributed to the loosening of liquor trading restrictions, which meant trade was halted for ‘only’ 110 days during 2021, versus almost twice that at ±200 days in 2020

    • Turnover growth from Checkers has been ahead of Woolworths

      food growth since FY2020 – Checkers does roughly +R20bn more per year in turnover, pointing to market share gains among more affluent shoppers

    • 23 million people have Checkers or Shoprite loyalty cards

      – impressive since there are 41 million adults living in South Africa

    • Total corporate retail store footprint growth

      has been supressed over the last few years with unprofitable stores closing. CAPEX was cut to preserve cash flow and challenges around the opening new stores during a pandemic resulted in store footprint growth of +1.5% for FY2021 (FY2020: +3.8%)

    • However, after two years of CAPEX cuts

      (FY2020: -15%, FY2021: -12%), planned CAPEX going forward signals a return to ‘normality’ – expansion and maintenance CAPEX is going full steam ahead and a significant amount is being allocated to IT for systems and digital enhancement

    Who should attend?

    The Corporate Retail Comparative Online Briefing would benefit all FMCG supplier management across key functions, such as customer, commercial, operations and supply chain teams.

    For more information, click here or contact Shelley van Heerden on az.oc.ecnegilletniedart@yellehs or +27 [0] 31 303 2803.

    Note: *Trade Intelligence market size estimates based on sales of FMCG including:

    • Edible and non-edible groceries, perishables/fresh, tobacco, health and beauty, bakery, butchery, liquor
    • Exclusions: Dispensary, hardware and general merchandise


    NextOptions
    Read more: Massmart, Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Spar, Dis-Chem, Shoprite Group, Van Heerden

    Related

    Growth of SA's Most Valuable Brands outpaces the economy, increasing 21% in value to $34.9bn
    KantarGrowth of SA's Most Valuable Brands outpaces the economy, increasing 21% in value to $34.9bn2 days ago
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Shares in Massmart drop after retailer warns of wider H1 loss3 days ago
    Woolworths partners with Loeries for Student Portfolio Bootcamp
    Woolworths partners with Loeries for Student Portfolio Bootcamp1 Aug 2022
    Turning Game's fortunes around: Q&A with Andrew Stein
    Turning Game's fortunes around: Q&A with Andrew Stein29 Jul 2022
    How the pandemic changed fashion
    KLAHow the pandemic changed fashion29 Jul 2022
    Pick n Pay introduces premium range of private label products
    Pick n Pay introduces premium range of private label products28 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz