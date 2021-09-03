Three Ships Mash Tun - a smooth-tasting, bold new invention

Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

Distell

Feed That Bird Communication Consultants

Pyrotec

Stiles

Kantar

KAS Africa

TFG (The Foschini Group)

Ackermans

Smart Media

LG

Mpact Plastics

Monetary Library

Heineken South Africa

Insight Survey

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Digital-first brands dominate the 2021 Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African Brands
    Digital-first brands dominate the 2021 Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African Brands
    First National Bank retains top position with brand value of $2.7bn
    Takealot enters the ranking at No.23 with a brand value of $446m
    South Africans seek value and difference in stretched economy
    New analysis reveals four fundamentals that amplify brand equity     Issued by Kantar
  • The evolution of influencer marketing
    The evolution of influencer marketing
    Over the last 15 years, give or take a few months, no one can deny that influencer marketing has grown in leaps and bounds. But, as with many areas of the digital space, the last two years has seen it become an even more critical component of the marketing landscape. By Ryan McFadyen
  • #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    Even Africa's biggest fast-food brand, KFC, has not been spared the devastating financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite lost sales, and an uncertain economic trajectory, Akhona Qengqe, chief people officer at KFC Africa, is a firm believer in the resilience and agility of the franchising sector and the promising business innovation that's taking root in the midst of a crisis. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • 'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    Leadhome, the online estate agency that's revolutionising the South African real estate landscape - has dropped a number of ads in its new 'Less Drama' marketing campaign. The first ad developed in this campaign features a hilarious mix-up between a liquor store owner and a customer and was created to stand out in the traditional, stiff, world of real estate marketing.
  • MetropolitanRepublic are the creatives behind #ILoveEatingRussians
    MetropolitanRepublic are the creatives behind #ILoveEatingRussians
    In August 2021 a story broke that seemed to suggest that South Africans eat Russians. No, not the sausage kind but actual Russian people. Of course, this was not true and it was later revealed that Eskort, in collaboration with their agency partners MetropolitanRepublic and 8909 had successfully pranked the entire country with their elaborate #ILoveEatingRussians integrated campaign.
  • Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    While purpose-led marketing is not a new concept, there is no doubt that today almost every brand understands the need to drive purpose within their business, to create resonance with their brand by giving back to communities and ensuring that they are fit for the future buyers of today and the future. Issued by KFC South Africa
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Three Ships Mash Tun - a smooth-tasting, bold new invention

3 Sep 2021
Issued by: Distell
From a South African distillery famous for innovation, and globally awarded for its top quality whiskies, comes a bold new invention. Three Ships Mash Tun is a smooth new taste, born in the heart of the James Sedgwick Distillery.
Three Ships Mash Tun - a smooth-tasting, bold new invention

“The challenge behind Three Ships Mash Tun was to create a drink that would be a category breaker appealing to sweeter South African palates but still full of complexity,” says Three Ships Whisky marketing manager Meryll Stocks Roos.

Using the ingenuity of the team behind the globally awarded Three Ships Whisky, we invented a drink that’s complex, spicy and easy-drinking. At just 24% alcohol it’s much lighter than traditional whisky.

Three Ships Mash Tun is mellowed in wood and enhanced with flavours of vanilla, toasted oak, maple, orange and cinnamon. It’s perfect to share with good friends, neat, on the rocks or mixed with your choice of soda or cola. “Because it’s an approachable and versatile choice, it’s easy to enjoy as a sun-downer or beyond,” says Stocks Roos.

Three Ships Mash Tun bears a name that might be new to some. The mash tun at any distillery is where malt, water and heat meet to create something special. It’s a place that mirrors the dedication, hard work and innovation of the people at the James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington.

Three Ships Mash Tun is something new to discover with friends, and sure to become a South African favourite. It retails at R119.99 per 750ml bottle and is available from leading retailers and online liquor stores across the country.

Three Ships Whisky supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.

Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: alcohol industry, Three Ships, food and beverage

News


Show more
Let's do Biz