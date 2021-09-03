Game survey results point to shifting shopping habits

Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

Pyrotec

Stiles

Kantar

KAS Africa

TFG (The Foschini Group)

Ackermans

Smart Media

LG

Mpact Plastics

Monetary Library

Heineken South Africa

Distell

Insight Survey

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Research News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Digital-first brands dominate the 2021 Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African Brands
    Digital-first brands dominate the 2021 Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African Brands
    First National Bank retains top position with brand value of $2.7bn
    Takealot enters the ranking at No.23 with a brand value of $446m
    South Africans seek value and difference in stretched economy
    New analysis reveals four fundamentals that amplify brand equity     Issued by Kantar
  • The evolution of influencer marketing
    The evolution of influencer marketing
    Over the last 15 years, give or take a few months, no one can deny that influencer marketing has grown in leaps and bounds. But, as with many areas of the digital space, the last two years has seen it become an even more critical component of the marketing landscape. By Ryan McFadyen
  • #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    Even Africa's biggest fast-food brand, KFC, has not been spared the devastating financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite lost sales, and an uncertain economic trajectory, Akhona Qengqe, chief people officer at KFC Africa, is a firm believer in the resilience and agility of the franchising sector and the promising business innovation that's taking root in the midst of a crisis. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • MetropolitanRepublic are the creatives behind #ILoveEatingRussians
    MetropolitanRepublic are the creatives behind #ILoveEatingRussians
    In August 2021 a story broke that seemed to suggest that South Africans eat Russians. No, not the sausage kind but actual Russian people. Of course, this was not true and it was later revealed that Eskort, in collaboration with their agency partners MetropolitanRepublic and 8909 had successfully pranked the entire country with their elaborate #ILoveEatingRussians integrated campaign.
  • 'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    Leadhome, the online estate agency that's revolutionising the South African real estate landscape - has dropped a number of ads in its new 'Less Drama' marketing campaign. The first ad developed in this campaign features a hilarious mix-up between a liquor store owner and a customer and was created to stand out in the traditional, stiff, world of real estate marketing.
  • Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    While purpose-led marketing is not a new concept, there is no doubt that today almost every brand understands the need to drive purpose within their business, to create resonance with their brand by giving back to communities and ensuring that they are fit for the future buyers of today and the future. Issued by KFC South Africa
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Game survey results point to shifting shopping habits

3 Sep 2021
Game's Q3 consumer Price Perception Survey found that 86% of South African consumers still prioritise bargain hunting more than they did a year ago, with 66% confirming they are shopping less than they did at this time last year, despite fewer restrictions around movement. Only 11% of respondents say their shopping habits have not changed in the past year.

Statistics SA reported slowed retail sales growth in June when compared with the same time last year, with month-on-month sales growth showing a marginal increase of 0.6%. During the hardest lockdown in April last year, only essentials and groceries were available for purchase – which had a significant effect on retail sales for the period.

Katherine Madley, vice president of marketing at Game notes that this trend continues – despite the country now being in level three.

Source: Reuters/Rogan Ward
SA retail sales rise 10.4% in June

18 Aug 2021


Essentials remain king


The survey showed that more than half of respondents (60%) are only visiting between three and six stores a month. “Thirty-seven percent of respondents are only shopping for basic essential items – proving the long-standing effects of economic challenges on the consumer’s budget,” says Madley.

“This is an important insight for retailers like Game and informs our forward-looking merchandising strategies in terms of products and pricing. If retailers are to remain relevant beyond 2021, our strategies are going to have to shift to fit within the South African consumer budget and lifestyle – which sees bargain hunting becoming increasingly important for 86% of consumers.”

Madley explains that the retailer uses independent research, powered by Massmart, to ensure its promotional pricing on electronics, essentials and lifestyle goods remains competitive. “This kind of research has become indispensable to our business during these tough economic times,” she says.

Saving priorities


In Q3, the most popular categories for Game’s customers to redeem savings on were electronics and small appliances respectively. Interestingly, the same percentage of shoppers looked to save on groceries and large appliances – further indicating the push for savings on essential items, despite smaller savings margins.

While 90% of consumers agree that they want to save wherever they can, the majority are using their savings on extra items they need for their homes. Thirty-one percent said they put the savings back into their debt – such as credit cards, bond and car repayments and student loans – but only 25% are putting these into a savings account.

Source:
R30bn left on the table: How poor CX is holding online retail back in SA

26 Aug 2021


Bargain hunting habits


“Despite ever-evolving consumer needs – our customers remain the same in many ways,” says Madley. “More than half of respondents continue to use printed leaflets to track pricing on items they intend to buy, and 68% continue to keep track of items they have already bought. These are habits that have remained part of our customers' lifestyle for years. People don’t change, but environments do.”

Madley notes that Game intends to run this price perception survey on a quarterly basis to keep abreast of changes and trends in consumer behaviour.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: retail trends, consumer behaviour, consumer trends, Massmart, Game, Katherine Madley

News


Show more
Let's do Biz