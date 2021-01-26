New Nespresso coffee capsules inspired by the Mother City

Cape Town features alongside five other cities in Nespresso's World Explorations range. Inspired by the diversity of local coffee cultures, World Explorations is a range of Lungo coffees that captures the essence and flavours of some of the world's most admired cities.

Just like the city it's named after, the Cape Town Envivo Lungo is bold and full of character.“Cape Town Envivo Lungo perfectly reflects South Africa’s coffee tradition. Not only does its taste profile and intensity express the richness of Cape Town, its culture and lifestyle, but it also mirrors its coffee heritage and how South Africans tend to enjoy their coffee – a blend of Arabica and Robusta, enjoyed long and with milk,” explains Yassir Corpataux, coffee ambassador for Nespresso MEA.Nespresso South Africa has collaborated with multidisciplinary Afrocentric artist, Baba Tjeko, whose bespoke artwork series will be featured throughout the launch of Nespresso World Explorations. Through his colourful geometric forms, Baba Tjeko tells a story of cultural traditions while highlighting Cape Town and its essence.Beyond Cape Town, the range celebrates traditional coffee moments from around the world, inviting consumers on a journey that will enhance their tastes and enrich their coffee knowledge. This includes the Viennese coffee house culture, where coffee becomes part of a special trip and is enjoyed idly from morning until night, and Argentina’s Merienda coffee break, observed late in the afternoon alongside sweet and savoury snacks.The full World Explorations range comprises Shanghai Lungo, Buenos Aires Lungo, Cape Town Envivo Lungo, Stockholm Fortissio Lungo, Tokyo Vivalto Lungo and Vienna Linizio Lungo. The capsules in the range are made using 80% recycled aluminium as part of Nespresso’s commitment to its sustainability and circularity objectives.The Nespresso World Explorations coffee range is available online and at Nespresso boutiques from 25 January 2021.