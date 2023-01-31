Industries

Shop! Association launches SA chapter to drive local retail innovation

31 Jan 2023
Shop!, the global trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences, has officially launched a South African chapter, adding to its list of growing chapters around the world.
Source: Mark Bowden -
Source: Mark Bowden - 123RF

The association is looking to rapidly grow its membership across a range of retail stakeholders as it builds towards an industry awards event at the end of 2023.

A community to collaborate

Shop’s global membership includes major retailers, agencies with shopper and digital offerings, production houses, POS manufacturers and brands. With chapters around the world, Shop! notes that its mission is to engage its members with education, insights and events that help drive the evolution of retail.

The local chapter’s inaugural leadership includes industry figures like Di Wilson, Chris Hewitt and Janet Kirkbride, who have vast experience in marketing, shopper, education, research, production and design.

“Our vision is to build a successful community where we can share, collaborate, upskill, network and acknowledge the excellent result-driven work that is being created by brands, manufactures, retailers and agencies,” said Shop! SA project manager Ashleigh Wilson.

#BizTrends2023: Retail's future is the 'Theatre of Dreams'
#BizTrends2023: Retail's future is the 'Theatre of Dreams'

By 10 Jan 2023

Focus on shopper marketing

One of the new chapter’s aims is to upskill and educate the industry around shopper marketing, which Wilson describes as a ‘huge’ growth opportunity for consumer brands.

“Shopper marketing is often seen as an add-on to other instore and POS campaigns, but it’s a critical part of any brand deliverables. It’s all about understanding that everything we do starts at the heart of the shopper. We can’t simply focus on awareness: we’ve got to change consumer behaviour and drive the bottom line by moving the shopper to buy,” she said.

The Shop Awards will be launched in March, with the event towards the end of the year that celebrates work that has delivered tangible results and moved the dial meaningfully in the retail space.

The local chapter is currently setting up its infrastructure, with the imminent launch of its website www.shopassociation.africa.

