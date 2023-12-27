3 practical tips to improve AI integration into a marketing strategy

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be a game-changer in today's ultra-competitive business landscape that assists brands in breaking through the clutter while streamlining day-to-day tasks.

AI offers opportunities to optimise marketing activities, gain valuable insights into customer behaviour, and enhance overall strategy. AI has transformed how businesses operate and incorporating it into a marketing strategy can have significant benefits.

Before fully integrating AI into a marketing strategy, it's important to align it with the business’s needs and objectives.

To do so, businesses can follow three practical tips to improve their results, resource savings, and overall marketing strategy.

3 practical tips

Identify improvement areas Businesses should pinpoint areas of opportunity in their marketing activities where AI can make a difference. This may include personalisation efforts, keyword research, content optimisation, and chatbot assistance. Choose the correct AI tools The AI market is currently valued at $9.32bn and the abundance of AI tools can be overwhelming. When evaluating which AI tools work best, businesses should look for tools that offer the functionality needed to successfully scale the business. User reviews from reputable sources are also a great form of social proof. Optimise AI tools for growth Many tools marketers use already come with built-in AI features. Rather than reinvent the wheel, marketers should understand the benefits, use cases, and limitations of existing tools before purchasing a new one.

Chelsea Alves, a consultant at UNmiss, shares her thoughts on how to leverage AI to get the most out of it effectively. “AI is creating a buzz, and every marketer is eager to take advantage of its powerful capabilities. However, where I see marketers making a mistake is when they dive in too quickly without strategically mapping out and prioritising how to best use AI.”

Alves illustrates an example. “AI is most effective when you give it thoughtful prompts. If you want Dall-E to generate an image, don’t just describe the image. Go to ChatGPT or Bard and ask it to create a prompt for a specific type of image you have in mind. You can then use that prompt for Dall-E to generate an image that more closely matches your unique needs.”

As AI continues to enable businesses to grow, embracing these tips better positions marketers to maximise their investments and take a more strategic approach when evaluating new tools.

Understanding the nuances of AI tools, choosing wisely, and optimising their use can propel marketing-related initiatives, products, and services to new heights.