Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Red & YellowGfK – An NIQ CompanyBrandMappPromiseBizcommunity.comEbony+IvoryRT7 DigitalMediamarkWunderman ThompsonPublicis Groupe AfricaDentsuaHead Marketing ServicesHoorah DigitalMobitainmentOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Digital News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    3 practical tips to improve AI integration into a marketing strategy

    27 Dec 2023
    27 Dec 2023
    Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be a game-changer in today's ultra-competitive business landscape that assists brands in breaking through the clutter while streamlining day-to-day tasks.
    Source: © 123rf Businesses can follow three practical tips to improve their results, resource savings, and overall marketing strategy when incorporating AI
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Businesses can follow three practical tips to improve their results, resource savings, and overall marketing strategy when incorporating AI

    AI offers opportunities to optimise marketing activities, gain valuable insights into customer behaviour, and enhance overall strategy. AI has transformed how businesses operate and incorporating it into a marketing strategy can have significant benefits.

    Before fully integrating AI into a marketing strategy, it's important to align it with the business’s needs and objectives.

    To do so, businesses can follow three practical tips to improve their results, resource savings, and overall marketing strategy.

    3 practical tips

    1. Identify improvement areas

      2. Businesses should pinpoint areas of opportunity in their marketing activities where AI can make a difference. This may include personalisation efforts, keyword research, content optimisation, and chatbot assistance.

    2. Choose the correct AI tools

      3. The AI market is currently valued at $9.32bn and the abundance of AI tools can be overwhelming. When evaluating which AI tools work best, businesses should look for tools that offer the functionality needed to successfully scale the business. User reviews from reputable sources are also a great form of social proof.

    3. Optimise AI tools for growth

      4. Many tools marketers use already come with built-in AI features. Rather than reinvent the wheel, marketers should understand the benefits, use cases, and limitations of existing tools before purchasing a new one.

    Chelsea Alves, a consultant at UNmiss, shares her thoughts on how to leverage AI to get the most out of it effectively. “AI is creating a buzz, and every marketer is eager to take advantage of its powerful capabilities. However, where I see marketers making a mistake is when they dive in too quickly without strategically mapping out and prioritising how to best use AI.”

    Alves illustrates an example. “AI is most effective when you give it thoughtful prompts. If you want Dall-E to generate an image, don’t just describe the image. Go to ChatGPT or Bard and ask it to create a prompt for a specific type of image you have in mind. You can then use that prompt for Dall-E to generate an image that more closely matches your unique needs.”

    As AI continues to enable businesses to grow, embracing these tips better positions marketers to maximise their investments and take a more strategic approach when evaluating new tools.

    Understanding the nuances of AI tools, choosing wisely, and optimising their use can propel marketing-related initiatives, products, and services to new heights.

    Read more: marketing, digital, branding, artificial intelligence, UNMISS, AI, ChatGPT
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: © 123rf Employees are an organisation’s biggest ambassadors, online and offline says Miliswa Sitshwele, head of social media at Flow Communications
    6 tips to support employee ambassadors on social media
     21 Dec 2023
    Source:
    Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles, but it needs to address confusing marketing
     20 Dec 2023
    #BestofBiz 2023, Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media site over the past year
    #BestofBiz 2023: Marketing & Media
    19 Dec 2023
    Finance leaders embrace AI to gain competitive advantage
    Finance leaders embrace AI to gain competitive advantage
    19 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf WPP has gathered insights from 10 thought-leaders across its business on trends in marketing and communications leading into 2024
    10 trends for 2024 from WPP
    18 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf Understanding and engaging with Gen Z is an essential element of a robust marketing strategy says Keleabetsoe Rammopo from Penquin
    Gen Z: Essential for a robust marketing strategy
     18 Dec 2023
    Source: Further Africa TikTok has become a global stage for South African talent such as Tyla
    2023 #YearOnTikTok celebrates South African talent
    14 Dec 2023
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella mentions Autopilot Workflow Solutions as part of the Copilot ecosystem on stage at Microsoft Ignite.
    Autopilot's new AI integrates into Microsoft Teams and Copilot
    14 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz