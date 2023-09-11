Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

BataDMASAPromiseProvantageTopco MediaRogerwilcoKantarBusiness and Arts South AfricaDStv Media SalesMeltwaterInvibes AdvertisingThe BarBroad MediaJoe PublicNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Digital News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


All the DStv Content Creator Awards winners

11 Sep 2023
DStv Content Creator Awards, in Association with Samsung Galaxy, took place at a purple and pink event this weekend, at the Galleria in Sandton, where 19 winners were crowned.
Image supplied. All DStv Content Creator Awards winners
Image supplied. All DStv Content Creator Awards winners

Donovan Goliath, comedian and content creator, hosted the awards. Live music was curated and performed by SA legends Black Motion.

One of the country's storytellers, authors, playwrights and performers, Gcina Mhlophe, officially opened the awards by reading a beautiful poem and blessing the awards and all the attendees, nominees and winners.

DStv Content Creator Awards winners

The 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards winners are:

  • DStv Content of the Year Award: Tums the Narrator
  • Cause/Social Commentary Award: Doctor Siya
  • Funniest Content Creator Award: Ikho Kweba
  • Visual Arts Award: Karabo Poppy
  • Best Brand Collaboration Award: essenceMediacom for Gillette #IndodaCanShave
  • Sports Fan Award: Lemii LoCo
  • Fashion & Style Award: Kefilwe Mabote
  • Emerging Creator Award, presented by 947: God’s Butler
  • Podcast of the Year Award, presented by Spotify: Podcast and Chill with MacG
  • Podcast Special Mention, presented by Spotify: African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
  • Automotive Award: Juliet Mc Guire
  • Knowledge Sharing Award: Becoming Dr Andy
  • Thumb-Stopping Award: Donovan Goliath
  • The OG Award: Mihlali Ndamase
  • Alter-Ego Award: Sipho2Skiits – August (That Mozambican Dude)
  • Foodie Award: Mush Kitchen
  • Travel & Lifestyle Award, presented by LIFT: Wander with Iana
  • Dance Award: Justin de Nobrega
  • Sol Content Creator Award: Mandisi
  • Song of the Year Award: AKA ft. Nasty C - 'Lemons (Lemonade)’

Thumb Stopper Podcast

The awards also used the night to announce the launch of the Thumb Stopper Podcast which will give fans candid, intimate and behind-the-scenes access to some of their favourite content creators and influencers across South Africa.

It launches exclusively on Spotify Podcasts for the first month. The awards celebrated 19 creators, with the first OG Award going to none other than Mihlali Ndamase.

Her close friend, Lasizwe, did the honours of announcing the first-ever OG Award winner with a goosebumps moment of recognition for Mihlali and her achievements.

As Mihlali couldn't be there to accept her award, Lasizwe invited her mother, Mam Phumla Tshitende, onto the stage to receive the trophy.

Putting creators on the radar

Awards’ founder, Manuela Dias de Deus, expressed her vision for the awards. "Our idea has always been to put creators on the radar and open doors for emerging and established talent. The youth's potential to monetise their content and create job opportunities is immense. More so, our vision is to make the awards the biggest event of its kind on the continent. We want to continue to grow and be on everyone's feeds.”

"Telling great stories is in our DNA, and partnering with the DStv Content Creator Awards aligns with who we are as a business. We see the need to enrich the lives of young storytellers and encourage them to tell their own stories in their own way.

“We are thrilled to be part of this journey for the second year running and even more excited to see the winners coming out of this year," says Tshepiso Sathekge, senior Mmnager: sponsorship, Multichoice SA.

The DStv Content Creator Awards is possible thanks to the commitment of like-minded brands and partners, DStv, Samsung, 947, TikTok, Spotify, SOL, Steyn Entertainment, LIFT, Converse and One-eyed Jack.

A TV special of this year's show will air on DStv Catch-Up later this year.

NextOptions
Read more: Samsung, DStv, content creation, Converse, Spotify, influencers, One-eyed Jack, MultiChoice SA, 947, Sol, Steyn Entertainment, Manuela Dias De Deus, TikTok, Kefilwe Mabote, Karabo Poppy, Lift, DStv Content Creator Awards, EssenceMediacom

Related

Donovan Goliath talks content creation and hosting the DStv Content Creator Awards
Donovan Goliath talks content creation and hosting the DStv Content Creator Awards6 Sep 2023
Revealed: the top-ranking media channels and brands in 2023
KantarRevealed: the top-ranking media channels and brands in 20236 Sep 2023
Image supplied. Sam Nassimov, MD Premier Hotels & Resorts says magic happens when brand, influencer, and audience interests align
How aligning brand, influencer, and audience interests creates magic5 Sep 2023
What's Next with Aki: The video podcast watched by South Africa's business leaders
Broad MediaWhat's Next with Aki: The video podcast watched by South Africa's business leaders5 Sep 2023
Samsung celebrates women who 'do what they can't'
SamsungSamsung celebrates women who 'do what they can't'4 Sep 2023
Image supplied. This morning Thami Ngubeni joins eNCA as co-anchor with Gareth Edwards on SA Morning
Thami Ngubeni joins eNCA's SA Morning4 Sep 2023
#FoodWashing: A chat with accidental viral sensation and branding expert Matt Rosenman
#FoodWashing: A chat with accidental viral sensation and branding expert Matt Rosenman1 Sep 2023
1Magic presents Impilo Ye Piano: Dive into the vibrant world of Amapiano!
DStv Media Sales1Magic presents Impilo Ye Piano: Dive into the vibrant world of Amapiano!31 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz