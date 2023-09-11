All the DStv Content Creator Awards winners

DStv Content Creator Awards, in Association with Samsung Galaxy, took place at a purple and pink event this weekend, at the Galleria in Sandton, where 19 winners were crowned.

Image supplied. All DStv Content Creator Awards winners

Donovan Goliath, comedian and content creator, hosted the awards. Live music was curated and performed by SA legends Black Motion.

One of the country's storytellers, authors, playwrights and performers, Gcina Mhlophe, officially opened the awards by reading a beautiful poem and blessing the awards and all the attendees, nominees and winners.

DStv Content Creator Awards winners

The 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards winners are:

DStv Content of the Year Award: Tums the Narrator



Cause/Social Commentary Award: Doctor Siya



Funniest Content Creator Award: Ikho Kweba



Visual Arts Award: Karabo Poppy



Best Brand Collaboration Award: essenceMediacom for Gillette #IndodaCanShave



Sports Fan Award: Lemii LoCo



Fashion & Style Award: Kefilwe Mabote



Emerging Creator Award, presented by 947: God’s Butler



Podcast of the Year Award, presented by Spotify: Podcast and Chill with MacG



Podcast Special Mention, presented by Spotify: African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe



Automotive Award: Juliet Mc Guire



Knowledge Sharing Award: Becoming Dr Andy



Thumb-Stopping Award: Donovan Goliath



The OG Award: Mihlali Ndamase



Alter-Ego Award: Sipho2Skiits – August (That Mozambican Dude)



Foodie Award: Mush Kitchen



Travel & Lifestyle Award, presented by LIFT: Wander with Iana



Dance Award: Justin de Nobrega



Sol Content Creator Award: Mandisi



Song of the Year Award: AKA ft. Nasty C - 'Lemons (Lemonade)’

Thumb Stopper Podcast

The awards also used the night to announce the launch of the Thumb Stopper Podcast which will give fans candid, intimate and behind-the-scenes access to some of their favourite content creators and influencers across South Africa.

It launches exclusively on Spotify Podcasts for the first month. The awards celebrated 19 creators, with the first OG Award going to none other than Mihlali Ndamase.

Her close friend, Lasizwe, did the honours of announcing the first-ever OG Award winner with a goosebumps moment of recognition for Mihlali and her achievements.

As Mihlali couldn't be there to accept her award, Lasizwe invited her mother, Mam Phumla Tshitende, onto the stage to receive the trophy.

Putting creators on the radar

Awards’ founder, Manuela Dias de Deus, expressed her vision for the awards. "Our idea has always been to put creators on the radar and open doors for emerging and established talent. The youth's potential to monetise their content and create job opportunities is immense. More so, our vision is to make the awards the biggest event of its kind on the continent. We want to continue to grow and be on everyone's feeds.”

"Telling great stories is in our DNA, and partnering with the DStv Content Creator Awards aligns with who we are as a business. We see the need to enrich the lives of young storytellers and encourage them to tell their own stories in their own way.

“We are thrilled to be part of this journey for the second year running and even more excited to see the winners coming out of this year," says Tshepiso Sathekge, senior Mmnager: sponsorship, Multichoice SA.

The DStv Content Creator Awards is possible thanks to the commitment of like-minded brands and partners, DStv, Samsung, 947, TikTok, Spotify, SOL, Steyn Entertainment, LIFT, Converse and One-eyed Jack.

A TV special of this year's show will air on DStv Catch-Up later this year.