Metaverse helps bring water to Africa

8 Mar 2023
Issued by: Mann Made
In a historic move, Africarare, Africa's first metaverse, has joined forces with non-profit organisation Innovation Africa to help deliver clean drinking water to people across the continent. The partnership seeks to empower rural communities by providing access to clean water and light, using Israeli solar, water and agricultural technologies, and in doing so, change lives through this innovative approach.
Metaverse helps bring water to Africa

Despite progress made, more than 418 million people in Africa still lack basic access to drinking water. To help change this trajectory, Innovation Africa has delivered over 800 successful projects across 10 African countries since 2008, improving the lives of over four million people.

To further this mission, Africarare is creating a custom Innovation Africa village in Ubuntuland to showcase the organisation's life-changing work. Through this village, viewers can learn more about the technology used, experience the success stories, and witness the impact of their life-changing work.

Metaverse helps bring water to Africa

In addition, Africarare will be launching a unique collection of Water Drop NFTs called 'Drops of Life'. The collection includes five water drops including Diamond, Gold, Silver, Platinum and Bronze, each with different attributes and variations based on the type of donation from the buyer. For example, the Diamond Drop will provide a village with water for life, and includes a physical trip to the village where water has been provided, to turn on the taps for the first time as well as a 3x3 village in Ubuntuland to view all data around the water production in 3D.

The ‘Drops of Life’ NFTs will be available mid 2023 and all the proceeds from the sales will be donated to support Innovation Africa’s ongoing projects.

Access to water is a right, not a privilege...

Mic Mann, co-founder and CEO of Africarare, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating: "We are proud to support the incredible work of Innovation Africa, and we believe that through the metaverse and web3, we can help them achieve their goals in a new and exciting way. By participating in the Drops of Life fundraiser, you too have the power to make a difference and transform someone's life for the better."

“We are truly excited to launch this partnership with Africarare, taking this unique opportunity to create NFTs for good and enable each buyer to make a direct, significant and transformative impact with each Drop of Life purchased. Access to water is a right, not a privilege and we are grateful for your support,” said Sivan Ya’ari, founder & CEO of Innovation Africa.

Join Africarare and Innovation Africa in the fight against water poverty in Africa, in order to make every drop count.

To participate, sign up at https://www.africarare.io/innovation-africa.

For regular updates, follow Africarare on Twitter: @AfricarareNFT.

Mann Made
We are a brand experience agency, strategically oriented, technically inspired, logistically defined and creatively driven to produce world-class brand experiences that inform and inspire our Client audiences.
Read more: Innovation Africa, Mic Mann, Africarare

