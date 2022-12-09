Optimising efficiency and improving profits with geospatial data

For businesses, being able to find an address is critical. It’s not possible to sell services or products to people if you don’t know where they are. Fast-food and online shopping deliveries would be impossible without addresses that allow retailers to locate their customers. That’s how we learn about the makeup and character of communities and how places are changing.
But getting a valid address isn’t always easy. One of the challenges is that people are often unaware of the differences between crowd-sourced address data and verified and validated address data. Although free, crowd-sourced data is unreliable.
After 25 years of verifying and validating address data across South Africa, it’s a mammoth task that we have mastered. We collect data from 226 municipalities as well as other government organisations like the Surveyor General. We check it, fix it, and link all the various data sources. Then we assign a unique identifier to each location so that we can track any changes over time. We can tell, for example, if ERF 728 and 43 Tsakane Road are the same property.
These are just some examples of the wins achieved by organisations using accurate geospatial data:
Spatial decision-making exploits the centralised spatial data that links data to a specific place on Earth. Companies that do this better than their competitors can drive more business, save more money, and understand customers better so they can become exponentially more profitable and sustainable.
