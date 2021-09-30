Oliver gets serious about transformation with new management appointment

In-house digital agency Oliver South Africa is taking diversity and inclusion seriously with a new transformation management appointment. Dimakatso Mathe, joins the team to bring together talent, technology and processes.
Dima Mathe
Oliver was established globally in 2004 and now has a presence in over 46 countries. It is the world’s first company to exclusively design, build and run bespoke in-house agencies and marketing ecosystems for brands. Oliver SA was established in 2017.
“Dimakatso’s appointment comes at a time when the agency is seeing impressive growth and with a constantly changing workplace, the necessity of a dedicated transformation manager serves as the glue that holds everyone in place, whilst creating an environment for freedom of expression, an effective workplace and respect,” says, Nonhlanhla Koza, executive director for Oliver Africa.
“In this new role, Dimakatso brings her world-class experience into Oliver, with over a decade of experience in developing and strengthening teams,” adds Koza. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the Oliver family as part of a global move of the group to create a new era of inclusion officers to drive deep belonging, not simply diversity.”
Oliver’s reasons for appointing a dedicated transformation manager are four-fold. “Research has shown that diverse teams are more profitable and creative, technology is constantly impacting how we work and therefore transformation ensures no one is left behind - our training initiatives are imperative, and this requires continuous upskilling,” she explains. “The Oliver model is all about the talent, technology and processes - transformation ensures that our model harnesses the best creativity.”
Added to this, Koza says that the company is committed to change. “Oliver doesn’t just implement policies because of regulations but we firmly believe that ethical and just business is good business. The Oliver team is encouraged to have strong voices and opinions and an integral part of our DNA is trust, respect and total belief in our staff and this new appointment will ensure that this ethos continues to grow.”
On her appointment, Mathe says that she is very excited to join the Oliver family. “I believe that diversity in the workplace brings a better quality of service, and my goal is to bring more innovative diversity ideas to the fore. Cultural ideologies that justify equality need to change and voices need to be raised.”
She continues: "When inclusion truly sits at the heart of your business, then diversity happens naturally. I am passionate about educating the next generation and look forward to bringing my skills into a world-class agency like Oliver."
Dimakatso Mathe is a results-driven, self-motivated and resourceful manager with a proven track-record in developing and strengthening management teams, building relationships and coaching individuals to success. She is an adaptable transformational leader, human resources specialist and transformation consultant.
Prior to joining Oliver South Africa, Mathe was the founder and managing director of Botshegetse Trading and Projects for eight years. Where she was dedicated to attracting disadvantaged and unemployed youth to complete diplomas and degrees on the country’s critical and scarce skills list.
She has raised funds for more than 630 bursary learners with both public and private institutions and placed more than 500 unemployed learners on programmes within different sectors.
Mathe holds a Bachelor Arts Degree (BA Hons) in Human Resources and a diploma in teaching.
