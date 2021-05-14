Better the way you do business with location level, confidential customer insights

Digital Company news South Africa

14 May 2021
Issued by: Location Bank
Focus group surveying is an effective marketing tool, but traditional methods are incredibly time-intensive and costly. iFeedback is an online survey tool that digitises and streamlines the whole focus-group process, giving location-level customer feedback (not general overviews!) to questions custom-designed by you, the brand expert.
iFeedback puts control of the conversation with customers squarely in your hands


Location Bank
Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
