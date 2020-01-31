Everlytic's top software features from 2019

As usual in Everlytic's development team, a lot has happened over the last year. And, looking forward, there are many more exciting things to come. So, before we get deep into 2020, here's a quick overview of some of the top software features they released in 2019.
Voice broadcasting
Voice broadcasting was one of Everlytic’s biggest feature releases of 2019 as it added a new dynamic to their offering: sound. The technology allows you to send a recorded message to subscribers as a direct phone call, getting your message across in minutes.
Workflows, Everlytic’s master automation tool, is continuously being enhanced to align with customer needs. In 2019, Everlytic added features, like:
Recreate workflows: You can now recreate an entire workflow at the click of a button.
Field change trigger: You can trigger a workflow when a field changes for a contact in your database. E.g.: When a subscriber’s loyalty status changes from silver to gold, you may want to send them on a communication journey relevant to this.
Unenrolment trigger: You can now remove contacts from a workflow automatically when a field in your list changes. Like in the example above, this would allow you to remove the contact from any previous journeys the subscriber was on that related to their silver status.
Everlytic’s playful development team loves creating, tweaking, and mastering its software; the smart digital communication tool used by hundreds of South African enterprises. Watch this space to see what cool stuff they release next.
