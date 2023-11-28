Artist honours journalists and media workers killed in Hamas-Israeli conflict

Source: © Wan-ifra Wan-ifra Gianluca Costantini’s drawings of the journalists and media workers killed in the Hamas-Israeli conflict since 7 October

Costantini did the same for the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Gaza’s journalists are risking death every hour of every day to do whatever they can to get news to the outside world.

Over the past five weeks, 53 journalists and media workers have been killed since 7 October in the Hamas-Israeli conflict.

The overwhelming majority of casualties have come from Gaza where 37 journalists have died. There have also been deaths in Israel and Lebanon.

Gaza, a Palestinian enclave run by the militant group Hamas, has been under bombardment since 7 October when Hamas gunmen burst through the Gaza border into Israel and killed some 1,400 people.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is investigating all reports of journalists killed, injured, detained or missing in the war, including those hurt as hostilities spread to neighbouring Lebanon.

On 22 November the CPJ reports:

53 journalists and media workers confirmed dead: 37 Palestinian, four Israeli, and one Lebanese



11 journalists reported injured



3 journalists reported missing



18 journalists reported arrested

See all the drawings here.