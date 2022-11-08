Industries

    Astrid Staegemann promoted to media director for iProspect SA

    8 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Dentsu
    We are delighted to announce that Astrid Staegemann has been promoted to media director for iProspect South Africa...
    Astrid Staegemann has been part of the Dentsu Group for the past 10 years and has contributed significantly towards the success of a diverse range of clients and the business growth of Visuem, which transitioned into iProspect recently.

    "I am in restless pursuit to help create a unified culture of integration across our offices, whilst collaboratively building the success of iProspect with our very talented teams. I am driven to deliver an innovation canvas and commercial success never seen before. I'm privileged to have led various teams to deliver multi award-winning strategic campaigns for a vast portfolio of clients over the last decade, including Golds across the AMASA Awards, New Generation Awards and African Crystal Awards to mention a few", said Staegemann.

    Staegemann has also been a judge in the Global iProspect Awards, for the past two years running.

    "Astrid has been a respected contributor to our local and more recently, global, advertising industry for the past 15 years; and the new appointment to Media Director for iProspect South Africa is an opportunity for both iProspect and Astrid; to be launched to new heights. I am so proud of what Astrid has achieved in the time that we have worked alongside one another and know that she will rise even further", says Clare Trafankowska-Neal, managing director for iProspect South Africa.

    Dentsu
    We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.

