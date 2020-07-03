Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizUnity

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Brave Group enters the media Arena with Sowetan and Business Day wins

Issued by: The Brave Group
Brave Group is thrilled to announce its appointment as the principal advertising and creativity agency for two leading Arena Holdings dailies, The Sowetan and Business Day.

The appointment of the independent agency was confirmed following a rigorous pitch process, which included winning strategy, insightful creativity and intuitive project management as defining pillars to winning the two new businesses. The partnership will commence in July, with Arena Holdings already onboarded into the Brave Group business.

Speaking on the new partnership, Karabo Songo, group CEO – Brave Group, says the new relationship between Arena Holdings and Brave Group presents the agency with the opportunity to change hearts and minds about historically traditional news outlets in a digital era.

“To welcome two iconic brands into our Brave Group pride is a milestone we are truly excited about. The rituals and institutions we are accustomed to, including our consumption of media, have been drastically changed in a world slowed down by a pandemic, however, the opportunity to engage The Sowetan and Business Day, their readers and clients is one we look forward to and we are confident in the success of our new collaboration with Arena Holdings.”

Pule Molebeledi – managing director news and media said: “Brave Group has demonstrated understanding and acumen for our business and the vision we have for these two extraordinary publications. The agency’s strategic and creative skills are audacious and reassuring because the group has proven time and time again that they are capable and innovative in their communications. We look forward to a successful partnership with Brave Group.”

The Brave Group client team will be led by the pitch team and includes:

Business Day team:
  • Vanessa Pearson – ECD
  • Mathabatha Sexwale – strategist
  • Ilze Sobeich – creative director
  • Eoin Welsh – senior copywriter
  • Mathabo Diale – group account director
  • Lorna Ndou – account director

The Sowetan team:
  • Thibedi Meso – ECD
  • Katlego Dithlokwe – senior strategist
  • Letsholo Kgosimore – senior art director
  • Leago Sehere – senior copywriter
  • Mathabo Diale – group account director
  • Fortunate Mathebula – senior account manager


The Brave Group's press office

The Brave GroupThe Brave Group is an assembly of specialist marketing and communication companies that work independently or as a group to guide clients towards more interesting, braver solutions to business challenges.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Business Day, Sowetan, Brave Group, Media, Arena Holdings

Related

Sunday Times Gen Next Awards announces 2020 category finalists2 days ago
Advertising Media ForumMedia consumption through the roof but not followed by adspend29 Jun 2020
The Brave GroupLive true: My transgender life in adland24 Jun 2020
Grid WorldwideWe believe no one is too small to make a difference18 Jun 2020
The Brave GroupBrave Group's Bravado grows into Danone brand portfolio29 Apr 2020
#FairnessFirst: The impact of Covid-19 on the industry30 Mar 2020
IMC ConferenceIt's time for the youth to tell us how to work it23 Jan 2020
The Brave GroupBrave Group roars and rises up Scopen 2019 rankings3 Dec 2019

News


Show more

Let's do Biz