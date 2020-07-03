Brave Group enters the media Arena with Sowetan and Business Day wins

Brave Group is thrilled to announce its appointment as the principal advertising and creativity agency for two leading Arena Holdings dailies, The Sowetan and Business Day.

The appointment of the independent agency was confirmed following a rigorous pitch process, which included winning strategy, insightful creativity and intuitive project management as defining pillars to winning the two new businesses. The partnership will commence in July, with Arena Holdings already onboarded into the Brave Group business.Speaking on the new partnership,says the new relationship between Arena Holdings and Brave Group presents the agency with the opportunity to change hearts and minds about historically traditional news outlets in a digital era.“To welcome two iconic brands into our Brave Group pride is a milestone we are truly excited about. The rituals and institutions we are accustomed to, including our consumption of media, have been drastically changed in a world slowed down by a pandemic, however, the opportunity to engageand, their readers and clients is one we look forward to and we are confident in the success of our new collaboration with Arena Holdings.”said: “Brave Group has demonstrated understanding and acumen for our business and the vision we have for these two extraordinary publications. The agency’s strategic and creative skills are audacious and reassuring because the group has proven time and time again that they are capable and innovative in their communications. We look forward to a successful partnership with Brave Group.”The Brave Group client team will be led by the pitch team and includes: